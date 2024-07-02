Highlights Francis Ngannou returns to training after personal tragedy.

Former UFC heavyweight champion turned boxing star Francis Ngannou hasn't fought since he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua earlier this year. After the knockout, Ngannou had planned to make a quick return to the boxing ring but the death of his son Kobe derailed those plans. Ngannou's 15-month-old son died in April and has just now returned to the gym to slowly start back to training, his coach Erik Nicksick revealed.

“He’s healing,” Nicksick said of Ngannou on The MMA Hour. “That’s the best I can say. He’s healing. You’re seeing the smile back on his face. You’re seeing the banter. He’s back in the gym talking trash to [Sean] Strickland and everybody around the room. That’s the most important thing. But all the while, you know there’s a lot of healing going on inside. Every once in a while he’ll have that moment where a vulnerability [shows itself].”

Ngannou is currently signed to the MMA promotion, The Professional Fighters League, but since signing fought twice in the boxing ring and hasn't returned to MMA. He's expected to fight the PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira if and when he even fights in MMA again, though fans are doubtful that will ever happen. But no matter what Ngannou decides to do next, he'll be doing it with his son in mind.

“He looked at me at dinner last week and was like, ‘This next one’s for Kobe.’ That sh*t hit me,” Nicksick said. “I was like, f*ck, whoever you’re fighting next, God bless them. If this is what we’re fighting for, this man is going to be dialed in.

Nicksick isn't even sure what Ngannou will do next, but did say he hopes a return happens this year. “I really don’t know, to be honest with you,” Nicksick said about the timeline for Ngannou’s next fight. “I hope so [in 2024]. I hope so, because I think keeping him busy has been the best thing for him. It’s helped him a lot."

He continued, “But again, no parent should ever have to go through what he went through. Only time will tell, and time will heal. I hope that just because I want to see him compete again with this on him, I want him to be able to find a purpose in competing again. But whatever he decides to do, I’m going to have his back 110 percent.”