Highlights Francis Ngannou is determined to prove himself against Anthony Joshua and block out doubters after his controversial loss to Tyson Fury.

The fight between Ngannou and Joshua will take place on the 8th of March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Ngannou hopes to make amends for his previous defeat.

While many fans and pundits are backing Joshua to win, Ngannou's background as an MMA fighter and his record for the most powerful punch makes him a formidable opponent.

Francis Ngannou has recently posted a series of photos of himself on X looking in peak form ahead of his bout against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The MMA fighter turned boxer captioned the photos, ‘The fun is just getting started’ as he showed off his muscular physique, eager to prove what he is capable of against AJ. His posts on X make it clear that he is determined to block out the noise of his doubters after an impressive, yet unlucky start to his boxing career back in October, which saw him somewhat controversially lose to Tyson Fury on the judges' scorecards.

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring

The fight will take place on the 8th of March at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of Joshua’s latest win which came against Otto Wallin, and Ngannou’s defeat to Tyson Fury, which he will want to make amends for and end up on the winning side this time around.

The bout will take place just two weeks after the Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight, in what is bound to be an entertaining and busy period for the sport. Unusually, the fight is set to happen on a Friday night rather than a Saturday, and this is because the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place the same weekend.

Francis Ngannou wasn't AJ's ideal opponent

Joshua was supposed to fight Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua was originally lined up to fight long-time rival Deontay Wilder. However, his plans were ruined after the American lost to New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker on the same night that he defeated Wallin. This turn of events meant Ngannou was lined up for his second ever professional boxing fight. The French-Cameroonian fighter has certainly been thrown in at the deep end, fighting world champions in his opening boxing fights.

Both athletes certainly have a reason to feel confident going into the fight in March, with Joshua beating Wallin in December last year, Robert Helenius in August, and Jermaine Franklin in April. His last loss was to Fury’s next opponent Usyk, but he seems to have turned a corner recently, winning three on the bounce.

Despite Ngannou having lost his last boxing fight to Fury, his background as an MMA fighter makes him a creative and powerful fighter. He was still proclaimed ‘Hero of the Night’ by fans and pundits despite the defeat, and he even earned himself a place in the top 10 of the WBC heavyweight rankings. Even though he doesn’t have a long-standing career in boxing, he set the world record for the most powerful punch after scoring 129,161 units on a PowerCube in 2017, which he is sure to use on Joshua in March.

Related Francis Ngannou responds when asked if he wants winner of Fury vs Usyk No doubt Ngannou will be watching Tyson Fury vs Oleksand Usyk next month, but his response to if he wants the winner or not will surprise a few.

It seems that the majority of fans back Joshua to win the fight, pointing out that he has more ring awareness and punching stamina over Ngannou, as he has only ever known professional boxing. Fellow British boxer Frazer Clarke also backs Joshua to win, saying: “I think he [Joshua] can beat him and beat him well… Anthony Joshua will convincingly beat Francis Ngannou.” Gold medallist Clarke has shared the ring with AJ before, and so has experienced his fast footwork and high-power punches first-hand.