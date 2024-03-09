Highlights Francis Ngannou issues message to fans after being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in his second successive boxing defeat.

Joshua showed respect for his opponent after the fight by standing up and applauding the 37-year-old.

Supporters will await Ngannou's next move after back-to-back bouts against heavyweight boxing stars.

Francis Ngannou has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt message to his fans after the ex-UFC champion suffered a second round defeat in his boxing bout against Anthony Joshua.

This was Joshua's third successive knockout victory after stopping Robert Helenius in August 2023 and Otto Wallin in his previous fight in December. Only two months prior to that card, Ngannou made his debut in the sport against Tyson Fury - a fight in which the 37-year-old was able to drop the lineal heavyweight champion before ultimately losing via split decision.

Joshua's victory over Ngannou means the Englishman has set himself up for a fight against the winner of the upcoming Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk encounter. He even called out the winner of that upcoming fight straight after he defeated the Cameroonian in Saudi Arabia.

It's unclear what comes next for Ngannou, who is now 0-2 in boxing. Despite his close fight against Fury late last year, the heavyweight found Joshua's assault to be too much to handle as he was dropped three times in the first two rounds, with the third being the final nail in the coffin.

Francis Ngannou's Message to Fans

He Was Clearly Emotional Following the Loss

It was clear after the bout that Ngannou was disappointed in himself and his overall performance. The man known in the world of MMA as 'The Predator' was quick to take to social media to issue a message and emotional apology to his supporters.

In a post that began: "Sorry guys I let you all down," the Cameroon-born fighter went on to show he still has belief in himself for any upcoming fights, with the simple line: "Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day."

Fans will be interested to see where he goes from here after consecutive defeats against two of the biggest names in the business. Joshua and Fury were perhaps a step too far for a man transitioning from one combat sport to another, but his debut showing proved Ngannou could hang with some of the top heavyweights around.

Anthony Joshua's Show of Respect

He Applauded the Ex-UFC champion After Their Fight

During the post-fight press conference, AJ showed respect for his opponent by applauding and standing up as Ngannou entered the room to take his seat. That show of appreciation ran both ways as the mixed martial artist went on to speak about his defeat. A deflated-looking Ngannou said:

"It was quite special because he stopped me. He did what Tyson Fury couldn't. It wasn't my day, he was just way better than me today."

As mentioned, Joshua could finally be set for a highly anticipated fight against Fury, and he couldn't help but get in a jab at the champion.

While Ngannou was discussing his bout with Fury, AJ could be heard in the background claiming: "You beat Tyson," which is a comment that comes in the light of controversy around the result of that fight after the 'Gypsy King' was dropped by Ngannou.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what comes next for both men, who clearly have a lot of mutual respect and time for one another.