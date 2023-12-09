Highlights Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is interested in boxing Anthony Joshua following his impressive debut showing vs Tyson Fury.

AJ has gone on record saying he'd knock Ngannou out, something the MMA fighter simply does not agree with, responding to the claim emphatically in a recent interview.

Eddie Hearn, AJ's promoter, already has eyes on a potential Ngannou vs Joshua fight, but full focus is currently on Otto Wallin on the 23rd of December.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he is open to fighting Anthony Joshua in a boxing ring in a recent interview after his debut against Tyson Fury in October.

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion and almost pulled off the biggest upset in history. He seriously impressed the boxing community and, despite losing by a controversial split decision, there was no doubt that he could have a promising future in the sport. It’s worth remembering that he did in fact drop Fury in the third round, something that a lot of experienced boxers have failed to do.

Ngannou was on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast when he was told that Anthony Joshua said he would knock him out if they were to ever share the ring together, but it didn’t seem to bother the MMA fighter-turned-boxer.

Francis Ngannou on Anthony Joshua's KO claim

“Even Tyson Fury said the same thing and Tyson Fury is better than Anthony Joshua, so what do I care about what people say?” he responded. He also had his doubts over whether AJ really meant what he said and whether the Brit could really pull off a knockout.

“I’ve been in this game so long. I’ve seen so much. I’ve heard what people intend to do. There’s a difference between wanting to do and being able to do,” he said.

Ngannou is also confident that it doesn’t matter if it’s in the ring or the Octagon, he can take Joshua on in any sport. “The good thing is I’m the one that can go anywhere comfortably,” he said. “My comfort zone will be the Octagon, but I’m going to the ring, and I’m putting them in a bad spot in the ring.”

Eddie Hearn has interest in Ngannou vs Joshua

The interest isn’t one-sided either, as Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has said that he is willing to consider the fight after Joshua’s victory against Robert Helenius back in August.

“As we start to plan AJ’s next six to 12 months, we just want to know if that is an option."

The fight would certainly attract a huge amount of attention, particularly because Ngannou was genuinely close to defeating Fury, the reality of which was not lost on Hearn. “All of a sudden, that fight between two giants, they’re carved out of stone, it becomes a massive fight. We’re definitely willing to consider it,” he added.

Hearn has no doubt that Joshua would defeat Ngannou, but he knows that not everyone feels the same way. “The MMA world believe Ngannou beats AJ easily. I’m like ‘please make the fight because that’s not the case’.”

Joshua is currently in preparation for his fight against Otto Wallin on the 23rd of December in Saudi Arabia, which could also be the location for AJ's potential fight against Ngannou, with Hearn already thinking about where the fight could take place, with Africa and Saudi Arabia already on his radar.

If Hearn is already thinking about locations, this fight could turn out to be a very real prospect, and after Ngannou’s incredible performance against Fury, you certainly wouldn’t want to rule anything out.