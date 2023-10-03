Highlights Ngannou's power is often compared to Deontay Wilder, but they have different styles and levels of expertise in delivering their right hand with speed and power.

Fury's extensive experience in boxing, with no losses in 34 fights, gives him an advantage over Ngannou, who will be participating in his first boxing match.

While Ngannou may be the underdog, a victory against Fury would be a significant upset and could change the boxing landscape, potentially affecting Fury's future fights, including his bout with Usyk.

It is officially fight month for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, and naturally the talk is intensifying, most notably about the latter's fierce right hand and the power he has behind it.

Many people have compared the former UFC heavyweight champion's right hand to Deontay Wilder, who, of course, has knocked Fury down a few times in the past. That has sparked some very minor predictions that Ngannou could shockingly have his arm raised in victory against The Gypsy King when the pair face off later this month.

Power comparison between Francis Ngannou & Deontay Wilder

Fight Club 247 shared a video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Ngannou's action compared to Wilder. There's no doubt both possess incredible power, and Fury will be well aware of the damage Ngannou can cause, but the difference is monumental.

The video, which can be seen further down this article, was captioned: "I keep hearing that Francis Ngannou has more power than Deontay Wilder and Wilder put Fury down etc. Wilder and Ngannou are not the same. Wilder knows how to deliver his right hand with speed and power. He’s an expert at this. Francis isn’t in a boxing environment."

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

The difference in experience is stark. Fury has had 34 fights with no losses, while Ngannou will be participating in his first boxing match. He may be experienced in UFC, but for his first fight in boxing to be against Fury is a daunting prospect to say the least. While having incredible power in the punch is a great weapon to have, it is something Fury has felt and overcome before. The comparisons to Wilder are perhaps premature. Ngannou may seem like a giant due to his size at 6ft4, but he is still smaller than Fury (6ft9).

Ngannou and Wilder have different styles. The latter is more snappy and his speed is remarkable. That comes from in-ring experience and numerous training camps. Ngannou, meanwhile, has gone through completely different training, honing other skills in addition to his powerful right hand.

Read more: Francis Ngannou mocks Tyson Fury's current physique during face-off

Fury vs Ngannou is an intriguing contest in many ways. The Gypsy King hasn't had a fight since defeating Derek Chisora by TKO (technical knockout) in December 2022. Fury has also recently signed contracts to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed heavyweight bout between the two champions. Although a fantastic piece of news for boxing fans and the sport itself, some may think Fury is concentrating on what lays further ahead than his fight with Ngannou.

The former UFC champion will be hungry to shock the boxing world with a win against Fury. The Gypsy King is the clear favourite due to his experience and record, but Ngannou may quietly see this as an advantage. He is in the underdog and few will expect him to emerge victorious. Should he win the bout, it will change the whole boxing landscape. If Fury is beaten for the first time by someone featuring in their first boxing match, it will cause quite the stir and that would leave Fury vs Usyk looking very different indeed in that scenario.

Ngannou is adamant that he's feeling confident heading into fight night, as he should be, but recent training footage emerged of the former UFC champion looking pretty bad on the pads. Meanwhile, Fury must ensure his sole focus is on Ngannou and not have one eye on Usyk. Any distraction for The Gypsy King could jeopardise his legacy and his future fights. That is something he will be determined to avoid.

Video: Ngannou's power compared to Wilder's

Fury will face Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on the 28th of October. Key details of his fight against Usyk will likely be revealed afterward. With fight week fast approaching, talk will continue to rumble on and become louder. Fury vs Ngannou is a huge fight for both men, but for very different reasons.