Highlights Francis Ngannou has once again proven he is the hardest hitting man on the planet by taking on and defeating a punch machine.

While not even taking a full back swing, the former UFC champion registered a whopping 999 on the machine, the highest he possibly could achieve.

If that's not a warning sent to Anthony Joshua, then we don't know what is.

With just two weeks separating Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou from their showdown in Saudi, both fighters will be starting to feel the nerves associated with a fight of this magnitude, but with new footage of the former UFC heavyweight champion on a boxing punch machine doing the rounds online, it might be the Brit who is starting to feel the nerves just that little more.

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's Saudi match falling by the wayside until May, all eyes are on Joshua and Ngannou to deliver the early year heavyweight boxing masterclass that all fans are yearning for, and it has all the ingredients to deliver what could be a memorable bout for years to come.

AJ quietly went about his business in 2023, in what could've been seen as a year for rebuilding. The British heavyweight found himself 3-0, with three strong performances, proving to boxing fans and himself that his Usyk performances weren't something to get used to. As for Ngannou, not much was known about him until he shocked the world against Tyson Fury, a performance recognised to be so special that he wound himself up in a bout against Anthony Joshua in only his second professional boxing fight ever.

Video: Francis Ngannou's punch power

What fans know about Ngannou's boxing is through the odd social media clip that the PFL signed star appears in, and it is his latest clip that has left fans speechless. The Cameroonian has recently posted a clip of himself stepping up to the infamous boxing punch machine, a simple game where the aim is to punch the hanging bag and get as high a score as possible. Clearly in a rush, with next to no pull back, Ngannou produces closer to a jab than a full swing and lands himself a score of 999, the highest score the machine goes to.

It is a clip that has left fans in awe of his sheer power, and started speculation on just how difficult Joshua may have it if he ends up on the receiving end of a punch, especially having seen how Tyson Fury handled those same punches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Francis Ngannou once registered a punching power of 129,161 units on a PowerKube, the hardest punch ever recorded.

AJ, who has fights against Usyk, Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, and Dillian Whyte on his CV, will be used to the sheer power of his opponents and will be hoping to continue his streak of simple yet impressive victories. Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, will be hoping to make another impressive showing for himself, as he has announced that he will be returning to MMA after his bout against AJ, facing Renan Ferreira, who defeated Ryan Bader in a heavyweight superfight this past weekend.

Francis Ngannou returning to MMA

Having signed for the Professional Fighters League back in 2023, Ngannou has yet to actually participate in an MMA fight, instead opting to exercise his ability to participate in other ventures, such as boxing. Speaking to ESPN, he made it known that he wouldn't pick one over the other, noting: "When I can, I will combine both. I want to dominate in boxing as well."

Ngannou will want to leave boxing on a high, and have a reputation that proceeds him in the boxing world, allowing him to return when he wants and take the high-profiled heavyweight bouts he has found himself on the end of so far. For Joshua, he will just be hoping for a routine fight that shows the world that he can still do it on the big stage.

All eyes will be on the pair when the 8th of March rolls around, with this heavyweight showdown kick-starting what should be a huge year of heavyweight boxing.