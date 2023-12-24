Highlights Deontay Wilder shocked the world for all the wrong reasons by losing via unanimous decision to Joseph Parker at 'Day of Reckoning' with a bizarre game plan and inability to gauge timing and distance.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, convincingly defeated Otto Wallin, further diminishing the likelihood of a Wilder vs Joshua bout.

Despite the disappointing performance, Wilder confirmed he will make a return to the ring and is considering potential opponents such as Ngannou, Joshua, Ruiz Jr, and a Parker rematch.

It was heavily pondered that either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder could slip up on the 'Day of Reckoning' card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of their long-awaited face-off next year.

Many expected Joshua to be the fighter most likely to drop the ball ahead of the mega-fight. However, it was Deontay Wilder who shocked the world in all the wrong ways by losing via unanimous decision to former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, with the judges scoring it 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108.

An utterly bizarre game plan from Deontay Wilder and his corner saw him boxing off the back foot, waiting for the knockout to fall into his lap rather than forcing the issue, as he is usually so well known for. This, as well as the inability to gauge timing and distance due to a lengthy spell out of the ring, combined into a recipe for disaster for Doctor Sleep, as he began to look like a shell of the usual killer that we are so used to witnessing every time he steps in the ring.

Of course, things did not get much better after the fight either, as long-time rival Anthony Joshua convincingly dealt with Otto Wallin, finishing the Swede in the early stages of the bout.

Francis Ngannou was busy on Twitter

Francis Ngannou did not hesitate to take to X in the aftermath of the Wilder fight, posting: "Licking my lips after watching this fight," as Wilder had previously publicly expressed his interest in a two-fight deal with the former UFC champion.

Eyeing a potential future fight with Joshua as well, Ngannou quickly took to X after Joshua's victory, posting: "Great performance tonight AJ #NgannouJoshua."

The heavyweight division thrown into uncertainty

Unfortunately, after Wilder's inability to get rid of Parker last night, the heavily anticipated bout between Wilder and Joshua seems dead in the water, with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn claiming after the fight: "We signed for Wilder; he lost tonight. Maybe it's a blessing because AJ wants to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It's going to be AJ vs. Hrgovic for the world title."

When asked in the post-fight press conference, Parker himself believed that a big part of why Wilder was so ineffective last night was down to his recent inactivity, saying: "I think inactivity played a big part, but just the plan, the plan that we had and sticking to it, he wasn't able to, you know, do what he wanted to do."

Since his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October 2021, Wilder has totalled a collective one-round worth of ring time, fighting only once against Robert Helenius, whom he rendered unconscious within the opening round.

After doubts were raised over Wilder's future in the sport in the post-fight interview in the ring, the 38-year-old confirmed via an Instagram video that he will be making a return to the ring again, saying: "We came up short tonight; I don't know what happened to be honest; you know, my timing was off, and I didn't throw my punches; I didn't let my hands go like I was supposed to; sometime it gets like that, you know what I mean, but you know, you live to see another fight, you live to see another moment, and that's all that matters. I'm still full of happiness, I'm still full of joy, and still full of smiles. Sorry if I let anyone down, but we will back, though, that's the good thing about it."

Wilder also continued on to say: "I thank you so much for the love and support that I've got in Riyadh and all my fans around the world. I thank you, I appreciate you so much; this is not the end, and I will be back. Love, peace, and God bless."

Despite a disappointing performance last night, it seems Deontay Wilder will be making a return to the ring again, pondering the question of who is next for the Alabama fighter. With Ngannou, Joshua, Andry Ruiz Jr, and possibly a Parker rematch all within the realm of possibility, it is safe to say that Wilder will need to bring a more ferocious approach if he is to fight any of the top 10 heavyweights.