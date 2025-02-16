Francis Ngannou's planned return to the boxing ring raises alarm bells for UFC legend and former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Ngannou left the UFC to explore greater financial opportunities for a boxing swing, including a 10-round loss to Tyson Fury in which he scored a shock knockdown against the Brit, which thus earned him a second payday in boxing against Anthony Joshua. Ngannou lost the Joshua bout by vicious, second-round stoppage.

The Cameroon puncher returned to mixed martial arts for a PFL championship bout against Renan Ferreira but, since then, has expressed interest in a third boxing-rules contest. A fight against boxing's thunderous puncher Deontay Wilder could be on the cards. Regardless of opponent, it's something Cormier would seemingly advise against.

Related Francis Ngannou Reveals Next Move as 'Predator' Eyes Massive Return to Boxing Francis Ngannou reveals his next move will be in a boxing ring against a big-name opponent.

Francis Ngannou's Return to Boxing Troubles Dan Cormier