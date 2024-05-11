Highlights Real Madrid lead the race to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono with rivals Barcelona also interested in the 16-year-old jewel.

Mastantuono has emerged at River Plate, becoming their youngest-ever goalscorer amid comparisons to Phil Foden.

Mastantuono has sited Lionel Messi as his idol as he hopes to become a top player too one day.

Real Madrid have a habit of signing some of the best South American talent in the world while they are still young. And it seems as though Argentine and River Plate star Franco Mastantuono could be next to join their ranks.

In recent times, Brazilian youngsters such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have arrived in Spain and impressed massively with both in the running for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. What's more, wonderkid Endrick is all set to join the Champions League giants from Palmeiras this summer. It looks as though Mastantuono could be joining Los Blancos' ranks next.

Mastantuono Linked with Real Madrid

£38.76m release clause

Per a recent report in Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid are hoping to pip rivals Barcelona to the signing of the youngster. It's claimed that the league champions have "taken the lead" in the race for the "16-year-old jewel" from Argentina.

While no formal offer has been made from Madrid as of yet, this could change in the near future. It's understood that River Plate have put a €45m (£38.76m) release clause in his contract, although this is said to rise to €50 (£43m) in the "final days" of the summer transfer window.

Mastantuono Youth Career

Nearly chose tennis

Mastantuono or 'Mastan' (as he is also known) was born 300 kilometres south of Buenos Aires in the town of Azul on 14 August 2007. Per Goal, he excelled at both tennis and football as a youngster to the point where he actually turned down an offer from River Plate as a 10-year-old to pursue the other sport.

In 2019, the Argentine giants came calling once more, this time their offer was accepted. That said, the Covid-19 pandemic didn't make it an easy start for the teenager at youth level but once things settled down he began to show his talent. After bagging goal after goal at youth level, he was called into River's U-17 side while still just 15 years old.

In August 2023, Mastantuono signed a two-year contract with the side, complete with his aforementioned €45m release clause. That fee seems high for a 16-year-old and it's even more impressive when you consider that he was yet to play for the first team. Still, seeing as Manchester City have struck a deal worth around £12.5m plus add-ons to sign River youngster Claudio Echeverri, it makes sense for the club to protect their best assets.

Related 10 Greatest Argentine Players in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, Argentina have time and again produced true greats of the game.

Mastantuono Senior Career

River Plate's youngest-ever goalscorer

Mastantuono Senior Career Stats Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes 404

He made his friendly debut under former Argentine defender Martin Demichelis, with the manager calling him up to the senior team in pre-season matches vs Liga MX sides Monterrey and Pachuca. In January 2024, Mastantuono played his first competitive game as he came on in the second half of a cup game against Argentinos Juniors.

Mastantuono is River Plate's youngest-ever goalscorer (16 years, 5 months and 24 days old), surpassing a mark then held by Javier Saviola.

His quality since then has been evident. In February, he grabbed his first-ever senior goal, netting a fine volley vs Excursionistas in the Copa Argentina. Oddly enough, though, Demichelis has been hesitant to play the teenager too much, with Mastantuono making most of his appearances off the bench – this has caused some frustration among fans.

The teen sensation has also played for the Argentina national side under former icons Pablo Aimar (U17s) and Javier Mascherano (U20s). Despite being in the early stages of the career, his talent is so undeniable, he's already been included in NXGN's top 50 wonderkids in 2024, ranking 38th.

Related Who is Chelsea's Record-Breaking Wonderkid Kendry Paez In Kendry Paez, Chelsea may have one of the best future players on the planet.

Mastantuono Style of Play

"His resemblance to Foden is striking"

Football journalist Thomas Hindle compared Mastantuono to two well-known Premier League stars in an article for Goal. First, he suggested that he is similar to a younger Dominik Szoboszlai, due to his "ability to charge into space, cut onto a stronger foot, and have a crack at goal."

But as a left-footer, the better comparison appears to be a Manchester City ace, with Hindle calling the youngster "River Plate's new Phil Foden" in the article title, before writing: "The two share the same shifty ability on the ball, and footballing IQ to make things happen in tight areas. There are also undeniable parallels in their shooting form. And although Mastantuono has claimed that his childhood idols all came through Argentine football, his resemblance to Foden is striking."

River Plate youth coach Martin Pellegrino has also waxed lyrical about the youngster's talents. As quoted by Infobae, the manager said of Mastantuono:

"He is a left-footed player, a striker, a playmaker, a striker. In 1 vs 1 he is very decisive, very vertical. With a formidable punch. I have been at River for more than 5 years and it has been a while since I saw a player who hits the ball like Franco hits it."

In the same article, Mastan is quoted as naming Foden as a player he tries to emulate. He also mentions Neymar and Julian Alvarez while – like so many before him - he had special praise for Lionel Messi, explaining: "I always look at Messi, who is my idol, I see what things he does, how he thinks and moves. He seems to me to be the best in the world, by far."

If the River Plate talent ends up in Spain, he'll hope to have even half the impact Messi had on La Liga. If that's the case, Real Madrid could be picking up a very special player.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 11/05/24).