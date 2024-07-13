Highlights Francois Letexier will referee the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England after impressing with previous officiating duties at the tournament.

Both Spain and England are eager to win the championship, making this a highly anticipated and exciting match-up for all.

Letexier claims that having two professional focuses helps him maintain a good life balance, leading to his success as a referee.

Referee Francois Letexier has been announced as the referee for the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England. On top of being an official, he is also a part-time court bailiff.

It will be a hugely exciting match-up on Sunday 14 July when the two European nations meet. The Three Lions made it to the final of Euro 2020 but fell short at the final hurdle, and having not won anything with the men's national team since 1966, will be desperate to go one step further this time around.

Spain, on the other hand, made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, also losing to Italy, and last won the competition in 2012. This is their first international tournament final since that triumph. In short, both teams will be more than up for the occasion.

As such, a game of such high status will need to be overseen by officials of the highest quality and UEFA have decided that Letexier will be the right person for the job. Still only 35, it will be a proud moment for the Frenchman.

From Brittany, the referee was actually the youngest referee in Ligue 1 when he was appointed in 2016. It then took him only one year to be promoted to the FIFA list, although he has been refereeing since the age of 14.

It seems his part-time work as a court bailiff on top of his officiating duties could be the secret to his success as well. Indeed, as quoted in The Sun, he explained how it's good to have two professional focuses instead of just the one, saying:

“It helps me keep a good life balance.”

The Officials for Euro 2024 Final

Well-known ref Szymon Marciniak will be fourth official

UEFA EURO 2024 Final Referee Team Role Official Nationality Referee Francois Letexier France Assistant referees Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni Both France Fourth official Szymon Marciniak Poland Reserve assistant referee Tomasz Listkiewicz Poland Video assistant referee Jerome Brisard France VAR assistant Willy Delajod France VAR support Massimiliano Irrati Italy

Impressively, EURO 2024 is Letexier's time officiating at a major tournament. In Germany so far, he has taken charge of the group-stage matches between Croatia and Albania and Denmark and Serbia, while he then refereed Spain's 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16 – he also worked as the fourth official for the opening match between Germany and Scotland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 35, Letexier is set to become the youngest-ever referee of a European Championship final.

Speaking on his call-up for the final, Letexier noted how he was surprised to get the match but extremely proud. He told UEFA: "Of course, it's a big honour and a big satisfaction to have been appointed for this match. It was a surprise, because I have just tried to stay focused day by day throughout the whole tournament and wasn't expecting something so big."

He also opened up on how emotional it was when UEFA managing director of refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, told him about the news. The Frenchman said: "It was a quick conversation, Roberto went directly to the target. He asked if I was expecting something. I said 'no' and then he told me that I will be the referee of the final, and that’s all.

"I was both happy and surprised – it was an emotional moment also because it's something so rare. I was in a hurry to share the news with my assistants, Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. That was my first feeling because it's reward for the team. We worked together for eight years so we have a long story, and I wanted to share the moment with them."

Letexier Controversies

The Erling Haaland slap

Despite his young age, in the seven years since getting his first UEFA match assignment with an Under-19 EURO qualifier between Sweden and Belgium, Letexier has picked up plenty of top-level experience. In fact, he refereed the 2023 UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla, and was the fourth official for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

He hasn't escaped controversy, however. Indeed, The Frenchman accidentally clashed with Erling Haaland during the 3-3 Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw at Real Madrid in April 2024. When arguing with Dani Carvajal, the official raised an arm and inadvertently slapped the Man City ace.

That's a pretty minor mistake in the world of referees but there have been more notable moments in his career. The 35-year-old made some unpopular calls in France during 2022. First, he issued four red cards to St Etienne – dismissing three players and a coach – during a Ligue 2 match with Le Havre. Then, in a Ligue 1 match between Nice and Nantes, after sending off Nantes’ Kader Bamba and Alban Lafont and making some controversial penalty calls, he received death threats on social media.