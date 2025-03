Former boxing champion Frank Bruno was rushed to hospital after falling severely ill during a flight, it has emerged. The heavyweight icon was reportedly feverish on the flight and was treated by airport medics after landing in Doha, Qatar, where he was taken for urgent tests at a hospital 10 miles away.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with a viral infection and was kept there for two weeks while he received treatment.

Frank Bruno in 'Bad Way' During Flight

The former boxer thought it was food poisoning to start with