Highlights Despite being undrafted, Gore is motivated to prove himself in the NFL and replicate his college success.

Gore faces competition in the Bills' backfield to earn playing time.

The Bills need to find a running back that can be successful running down the middle.

Nepotism isn't a guarantee of hearing your name during the NFL Draft. Just ask former Southern Miss Golden Eagle running back Frank Gore Jr. The son of NFL legend Frank Gore didn't get to answer his phone during the draft, but the rookie did manage to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.

At the Bills rookie minicamp, Gore had his first chance to speak to the media and expressed how going undrafted has pushed him (via NFL.com):

I feel like there's no way 257 people [were] better than me in this draft, but now that that process is over, I'm a Bill. I'm here to compete, and I'm here to push my teammates and push the running back room and try to get on special teams.

Twenty running backs were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. None were selected in the seventh round, which was where many experts expected Gore to end up. He clearly sounds motivated going forward, and is going to a team that is desperate to find success in the running game.

Gore Has A Great Chance To Prove His Worth

He will have to compete with another rookie in the backfield

Gore will be joining a crowded backfield, but there are no guarantees for any of them beyond veteran back James Cook. Gore will need to compete for carries against Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans, and rookie former Kentucky Wildcat and fourth-rounder Ray Davis.

Davis was drafted in the fourth round, and is expected to have a great chance at getting a good chunk of the carries. The depth chart, and going undrafted, doesn't seem to intimidate Gore, though:

I'm here now, and I'm here to prove people wrong.

In his four seasons at Southern Miss, Gore was the highlight of the offense. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry during his collegiate career, and was a bowling ball running downfield. In his 47 games as a Golden Eagle, he finished with 4,714 scrimmage yards and 30 total touchdowns.

Three of those touchdowns were receptions, which could prove to be valuable in the passing game when paired up with Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Frank Gore Jr. participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and won MVP honors with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.

A major issue for Gore in the draft process was size. His 5-foot-8 frame isn't ideal for a back that is a bruiser—though his future Hall of Fame father, who was also just 5-foot-9, is proof of that it can pay dividends.

Gore Jr.'s lack of burst places him somewhere in between a third-down specialist and a power back. Lack of size never slowed him down in college, so it's all a question of whether his speed can translate to the NFL.

Frank Gore Jr. College Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Yards Per Rush Rushing Touchdowns 2020 121 708 5.9 2 2021 179 801 4.5 5 2022 228 1,382 6.1 9 2023 231 1,131 4.9 10

Gore will sport No. 20 with the Bills, and showed off his hands at rookie minicamp.

Plenty of players have been spurned in the NFL Draft, and plenty of ex-NFL players' sons failed at the next level. There is no doubt, Gore was a force in college, so if he can successfully carry that production into the NFL, the Bills will have a steal on their hands that can help boost a running game that will be crucial after the team lost it's top two receivers during the offseason.

