Highlights Frank Lampard is a candidate for the Canada manager role ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in 2023, where he was the interim manager.

Lampard's managerial career so far has involved mixed results, with him struggling at Chelsea and Everton.

Frank Lampard is being considered for the vacant position as Canada's national team manager, according to a report from The Telegraph. The former Chelsea boss has been out of work since he left the west London club as their interim coach in 2023.

Lampard has been searching for a job since the end of the 2022/23 season, and has not held a permanent role since his dismissal from Everton. While vacancies have come around in the 2023/24 term, the legendary midfielder has been reluctant to return to the dugout thus far.

Lampard Linked with Canada Ahead of World Cup

National side without permanent manager since August 2023

However, The Telegraph report that Lampard is one individual who is being courted by the Canadian national team as they seek to make a permanent hire ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which they will be co-hosting. The Reds have been without a first team coach since John Herdman's departure to Toronto FC in August 2023.

The position is currently held by Mauro Biello, who has been the interim coach since August last year. Reports from Canadian news outlets had suggested that the 51-year-old was a candidate to inherit the position permanently, but it seems that they are considering a host of options.

Canada are reportedly keen to hold talks with Lampard about becoming their manager, but whether the former England international would be interested in taking up the role is currently unknown. The 45-year-old wants to return to management, but also wants to make sure he takes up the right opportunity.

Lampard has spoken about how he has taken time away from management to spend more time with his family, saying: "I’m enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point.

"Hopefully something comes up that feels right for me, I’m keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I’m enjoying family life."

Lampard's Managerial Career so far

Former Chelsea player struggled at Blues and Everton

While Lampard might be considered one of the greatest midfielders the English top flight has ever seen, his managerial career has not been as fruitful thus far. After leading Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2018/19, he was hired by former club Chelsea.

Although he led the Blues back to the top four in 2019/20, the following year proved to be a much bigger challenge. Having signed the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Lampard was sacked in January 2021, with the club ninth in the table.

Taking time away from management, he then joined Everton and kept the Toffees in the Premier League in 2021/22. But an underwhelming second season meant that he departed Goodison Park just 12 months after signing for them.

Frank Lampard's Managerial Career Club Appointed Left Matches Points-Per-Game Derby County July 2018 July 2019 57 1.63 Chelsea July 2019 January 2021 84 1.75 Everton January 2022 January 2023 44 1.00 Chelsea (interim) April 2023 June 2023 11 0.45

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four Chelsea managers had a worse points-per-game record than Lampard's first spell at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard - 1.67

Ruud Guillit - 1.65

Ian Porterfield - 1.28

Glenn Hoddle - 1.27

Graham Potter - 1.27

Taking charge of Canada would be Lampard's first venture into international management, and also his first opportunity to manage overseas. He did spend a year playing in North America at the end of his career, joining New York City FC in 2015.