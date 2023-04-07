Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter.

The Blues have turned to their club legend to steady the ship until the end of the season.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea a little more than two years ago after just 18 months in charge.

In their sacking statement at the time, the west London club said "results and performances have not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement".

Well, two years on and things haven't really changed much.

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League table after a miserable campaign under both Thomas Tuchel and Potter.

Lampard will take charge until the end of the season before a permanent manager is likely to be appointed.

While it's been a few months since we saw Lampard in charge of a Premier League club - he was sacked by Everton in January - it seems he hasn't changed all that much.

By that, we mean his famous transitions are still in perfect working order.

Fans have noticed that during interviews and press conferences, Lampard has a habit of making a joke and then going deadly serious within seconds. Once you've noticed it, you simply can't unsee it.

And during his first press conference back at Chelsea, Lampard did possibly the best 'Lampardian transition' we've ever seen.

Lampard jokes that you "don't manage your own club forever" while making hand gestures. Within seconds, he pulls the most serious face and adds "...obviously I've been on my own path since leaving Chelsea."

How does he do it!?

VIDEO: Lampard produces the most 'Lampardian transition' ever

Brilliant.

What did Lampard say on his return to Chelsea?

"It is clear what the role is in terms of the title of the role, and I'm absolutely understanding that," Lampard said.

"I want to do as well as I can in this period to show that I'm capable of coaching and managing really well. Then we'll see what happens.

"I've got no problems, I don't need answers to that point [about the future]. I've taken the job under these conditions exactly knowing what it is. Now it's just for me to do it very well.

"This is a club that I'm connected to so I just want to do well in this moment and then after that of course, it may mean that I say thank you very much, I think I've given everything there and hopefully it is positive. And that's it.

"I can't get ahead of my station at all. I'm just here to try to affect this period.

"From a selfish reason you want to do well in this period, because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be.

"I want to be as good as possible but I want the feeling of being a manager here with a good group that wins football games, because there is nothing better. So that's why I'm here."