In football, when things aren't going well for a certain team, you often hear the phrase 'the manager has lost the dressing room.' While this will always be disputed by both parties, fans can clearly see when players are not putting in 100% effort when they step out onto the pitch or just aren't performing to the standard they can.

This could be for a number of reasons. Players may not agree with their manager's tactics. The coach may prefer other options, which leaves some in the squad feeling disgruntled. Or there may be a clash so bad that it means the relationship between those on the field and those on the touchline is beyond repair.

One instance where it appears all three of those reasons could've been the case appears to be that of Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The French-born midfielder has built up vast experience in the Premier League, playing 266 times in the competition for Watford and the Toffees. Despite having such an impressive portfolio, there was one manager he claimed disrespected him after forcing him to train alone and not giving him a chance to prove his worth.

Doucoure Details Frank Lampard 'Disrespect'

The midfielder struggled to make an impact under the Chelsea legend

As a hard-working, tough-tackling and, at times, even a progressive midfielder, one would imagine that Doucoure would be the exact type of player that a manager would lean on when the going gets tough. Add to that his knowledge and understanding of how to be a success in the top flight, it seems as though the Mali international would naturally have some role of prominence.

That was not the case under Frank Lampard, however. The Chelsea icon was one of the Premier League's best as a player but has received plenty of flack for his managerial stints at both Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park. Speaking in an interview for The Overlap, Doucoure detailed his relationship with the former midfielder and why he was left feeling disrespected after not being given a fair opportunity:

"Frank Lampard was the only one who didn't trust me a lot. I think he made a mistake with me, to be honest, because I'm a hard-working guy. I'm a very humble person. I work hard in training. I've never contested the choice a manager makes, but obviously sometimes you have to be fair and I think he was not fair with me. "There was no communication between me and him. I never went to see him to ask why I wasn't playing. They said I needed to train with the under 21s or train alone. Luckily, it was not long because after that he was sacked a week later. The week after, I was back in the team, we were winning against Arsenal, and I was almost player of the match."

Doucoure's sentiments remain the same as they did in the immediate aftermath of Lampard's sacking in 2023, where he told The Athletic that he couldn't understand why Lampard had such an issue with him and claimed that he believed the legendary midfielder had a personal issue with the former Watford star.

Related 10 Great British Footballers Who Became Terrible Managers [Ranked] Many of England's golden generation have struggled to find success as manager.

Doucoure Record Under Managers Since Lampard

The 32-year-old has risen to prominence again on Merseyside

As Doucoure alluded to in his discussion with The Overlap, Lampard's dismissal gave him a new lease of life at Goodison Park, which he has since made the most of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Doucoure ranks 31st in Premier League appearances out of all currently active players in the division.

The statistics only go to show that. Under Lampard, the 32-year-old made just 28 appearances and failed to register a goal or an assist. Despite having a run in the starting line-up during the early stages of the Englishman's reign, his final nine Premier League appearances under the manager all came from the substitutes' bench.

When comparing that to his time under Sean Dyche, the difference is night and day. Under the former Burnley boss, Doucoure featured 68 times, scored 13 goals, and added another five assists. This made him the Toffees' highest scorer during the 53-year-old's reign, with only Dwight McNeil managing more combined goal contributions.

In the short time that David Moyes has been back at Everton, Doucoure has continued to be a focal point, having started in all of the Scotsman's five games in charge.

Doucoure Everton Stats Under Lampard, Dyche and Moyes Stats Lampard Dyche Moyes* Games (Starts) 28 (17) 68 (65) 5 (5) Minutes 1654 5496 406 Minutes per 90 59.07 80.82 81.2 Goals 0 13 1 Assists 0 5 0 Yellow/Red Cards 4/0 13/1 1/0 *Current Manager

Related 13 Best English Managers in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Following criticism of the FA for hiring a foreign coach to lead the England national team, the 13 best English managers have been ranked.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 11/02/2025.