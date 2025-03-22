There are not many players, if there are any at all, that embody Chelsea Football Club quite like John Terry. Having chosen to join the club as a youngster over giants such as Manchester United and Arsenal, the defender would go on to become the heart and soul of the most successful period in Blues history, captaining them to several major titles.

It's hard to imagine that anyone associated with the club would have any gripe towards Terry given everything that he achieved for them. However, former teammate and good friend Frank Lampard explained why his compatriot was not always in the good books of the kitmen during his playing days, describing him as their worst nightmare.

Lampard Explained Why Terry Was a Nightmare for Kitmen

The defender allegedly wore multiple pairs of boots on a matchday

Speaking during an appearance on Soccer AM, Terry and Lampard were being hit with quickfire questions, one of which was, 'Who was the kitman's worst nightmare?' Without hesitation, the midfielder pointed towards his former captain before elaborating on what made him so difficult to deal with:

"Without a doubt. We used to travel and he used to take so many boots. He'd have all his superstitions - one for his warm-up, one for the second-half, one for the first-half. It worked though."

Terry didn't hide from the accusations, admitting that his habits were quite bad with a wry smile spread across his face.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lampard and Terry played 518 times together at Chelsea, combining for 18 goals.

Terry On His Superstitions as a Player

The defender was known for having certain rituals before games