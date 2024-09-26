Key Takeaways Chelsea's Champions League clash against Barcelona in 2009 is one of the most controversial matches in history.

In the heart of every football fan beats a nostalgia for a time when the beautiful game pulsed with fierce rivalries and passionate clashes. Supporters of a certain age spend their days reminiscing, passing down stories of the Roy Keanes, the Vinnie Jones, and the Duncan Fergusons of the world. To the younger generations, these names will be spoken with reverence, as legends of grit and defiance, embodying a time when football was raw, untamed, and lived up to its reputation as the working class game.

Of that fabled trio, one remains firmly rooted in the past. Now a pundit, Roy Keane - the legendary former Manchester United captain - still echoes the battle cries of his playing days. He speaks - or rather grumbles - of a modern era of football that has lost its shine, as tugs on a shirt warrant penalties and rivalry is replaced with friendship in a sterilised match-day spectacle that appeals to a younger crowd.

Interestingly, however, one such incident that would have surely infuriated Keane was quietly swept aside, only to be unearthed 15 years later by none other than Frank Lampard. Should their paths cross again, Lampard may find himself having to answer a few pointed questions from his old Man United rival, after the 46-year-old was recently asked to speak about an embrace he shared with Andres Iniesta after their infamous Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge in 2009.

What Lampard Did After Infamous Barcelona Loss

Lampard fears Keane wouldn't have been happy

On a night of notorious high drama at Stamford Bridge on May 6, 2009, Chelsea had four separate penalty appeals dismissed by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo during a gripping Champions League semi-final second-leg against Barcelona. Ovrebo ruled that Dani Alves' foul on Florent Malouda occurred outside the box, and the Norwegian referee missed Eric Abidal’s later pull on Didier Drogba.

He also overlooked two handball incidents: the first by Gerard Pique and the second by Samuel Eto'o. The latter infraction occurred in the dying moments, just seconds after Iniesta's spectacular strike levelled the score at 1-1, both on the night and on aggregate, securing Barcelona's passage to the Champions League final, where they would face Manchester United as the eventual champions.

Nevertheless, amid the flaring chaos of mutiny from Chelsea players and staff - in a moment still talked about by many today as the worst refereeing performance of all time - Lampard took a different approach to the situation. On the latest episode of 'Let's Be Having You! The 00s Football Podcast', the legendary Chelsea midfielder was asked why he swapped shirts with Iniesta at full-time.

“Andres Iniesta scores that unbelievable goal with one of the last kicks of the game to equalise and take Barcelona through [to the final] on away goals. At full-time, you go up to Iniesta and swap shirts with him", he was reminded by co-host Chris Scull. "What was going through your head in that moment? How did you stay so calm when the final whistle went?”

Lampard replied: “As you’re saying that, I forgot I did that. He continued:

"I’m just picturing how Roy Keane would do punditry on that. It would cut to Roy Keane, and he would absolutely destroy me!"

The former England international added: "I had incredible respect for Iniesta as a player, so I can only think that I was giving him respect by going over in that moment. Iniesta was the hardest player to defend against because he could go past you either way and was just an incredible talent.

"I was a bad loser in my own head but I tried to do things in the right way, in the right moments, and I suppose a player of that level you just respect.

"I’m not sure I’d do it [again] looking back. I don’t know why I did it!”

Lampard More Than Made Up For It Two Years On

Chelsea would finally lift the European Cup in 2012

Lampard was keen to highlight that, for whatever reason, sometimes things don't go the way people want them to. This was certainly the case with the infamous Luis Garcia "ghost goal" of 2005, which saw Liverpool go all the way to secure a fifth European Cup in the 'Miracle of Istanbul.'

Lampard reflected on how he had learned to cope and move past that moment, while also taking the opportunity to remind his hosts of the Reds' remarkable achievements that year. Though Chelsea’s controversial exit from the Champions League in 2009 was due to a greater sense of injustice, this sentiment lingered in his mind on that fateful night as well.

Nevertheless, after metaphorically ruffling the feathers of future pundit, Keane, the iconic midfielder would use this feeling of injustice as a platform for success three years later. Tasked with a two-legged semi-final against Barcelona en route to the 2012 showdown, Lampard wouldn't let previous near misses catch up with him this time, as the Blues exacted revenge on Barcelona to reach the final.

Asked whether the comeback victory was his greatest night of his life, he recalled: "At 2-0 down, I was thinking, 'wow, what’s this going to be?’ When John [Terry] went, I thought that was a disaster, because they’ve got more men than you. The stadium’s huge, you look around and go ‘this is a nightmare, I’ve got another 70 minutes to go’ and so we had basically given up, and it was more about ‘what’s the least worst thing that can happen?’

"We were lucky with Ramires’ goal, as that gave us a lifeline. If we went in at half-time 2-0 down, it would have given us too much time to think about the situation. But Ramires’ incredible chipped goal just before the break made us believe. We set up a trench on the edge of our box. We just sat there, they missed a penalty, they just attacked, attacked, attacked, and then Torres scores on the break.

"It was a brilliant night for us with the hard work and resilience needed, but it definitely came with a bit of fate. You talk about Moscow, the Barcelona semi-final, things that had gone against you for years.

"It was the first time I felt fate was conspiring in our favour, because the night just shouldn’t have gone in our favour the way that it did. It was unbelievable to sit there in that dressing room knowing we won with 10 men."

The Blues would go on to claim a penalty shootout victory against Bayern Munich in the final, with Lampard slamming his effort into the roof of the net to give his side the advantage. Finishing his career with 23 goals and 27 assists in just over 100 Champions League games, he goes down as one of the best the competition has ever seen.