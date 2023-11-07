Highlights It's a subjective debate on who was better between Lampard, Gerrard, and Scholes, as football is all about opinion and club bias.

It has perhaps been the biggest debate in English football over the past two decades: which player is better out of the world-class selection of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes? There can never be a definitive answer as football is all about opinion and club bias, but it is a fun topic of conversation nonetheless.

The goalscoring ability of Lampard, the all-action style of Gerrard, or the brilliant technical ability of Scholes, it is very hard to pick between three players who played the same position in such different ways. Fans of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United will all have their reasons to back their own player, but neutral fans often have a hard time separating the trio.

Each man had their own unique abilities and merits from across their illustrious careers and were maybe slightly under-appreciated over their respective careers. There can be very little question that the trio are among the greatest England players of all time. Many were left baffled by the inability to get the three players in the same national side and make it work, with each England manager having the same headache.

When it comes to the conversation surrounding which of the players were better at their best, there are lots of opinions floating around from fans and pundits. This makes it interesting to hear the thoughts of the actual players themselves. Scholes previously answered whether he was better than Gerrard, and now Lampard has got involved with his own feelings on the hot topic.

Frank Lampard asked how he compares to Scholes and Gerrard

Appearing on The Obi One Podcast, the former Chelsea star was posed the question, and he revealed it follows him around anywhere he goes: "It's a debate I get whenever I get in a cab in London, you always get a sneaky cabby that wants to talk too much."

Not giving too much away, he admitted: "I'm so going to sit on the fence. It's not a debate that's worthy of anything, do you know what I mean? I played with and against both. They were incredible players, we had different attributes, and we were in different circumstances."

Lampard showed his class by going on to add: "I have the utmost respect for those players. If someone came to me and said 'Here's the debate, I think Stevie's better than you' he was an amazing player, and I'd agree with you." Not giving too much credence to the debate that has rumbled on for years, the former England international then went on to say: "I'm pleased to be in a debate at that level, I know what my strengths were, I know what I did, and I respect what they did. I think it's a useless debate."

Lampard discusses where it went wrong for England

The host of the show quickly steered the conversation in the direction of the England national team and why it didn't work between the three men playing in the same midfield. Lampard was open and honest in his assessment as he claimed: "There was a problem getting us all in the same team in that tournament [Euro 2004]. It felt shoe-horned and Scholesy kinda went on the side and then Scholesy had retired from English football which was a big miss."

We will never get the answers as to why things never worked out for the trio on the international stage, but there can be no questions that each man had unbelievable quality in their own right and appear to have bucket loads of respect for one another. (Skip to 1:52:17 on the video to hear Frank speak about the Lampard vs Gerrard vs Scholes debate).