Frank Lampard's return to the Chelsea hot-seat has not been a good one thus far.

The club legend was re-appointed manager on an interim basis following the unexpected departure of Graham Potter.

Lampard's first game back in charge saw Chelsea lose 1-0 away at Wolves, a result which keeps them 11th in the Premier League table.

The new Blues boss would have been hoping for some kind of response against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, but it sadly didn't arrive.

Chelsea lost 2-0 in the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio, with Ben Chilwell picking up a red card for a last-man foul on Rodrygo Goes.

Yeah, it was another night in 2022/23 to forget for the west London club, although at least they're still in the tie - just.

However, if Chelsea play the same at Stamford Bridge, Real Madrid should cruise through to the semi-finals.

The Blues were toothless in attack once again and just prior to the half-time interval, their formation was utterly bizarre.

A screenshot featuring the snippet of action is rather damning...

Image: Chelsea's bizarre formation vs Real Madrid

The crescent moon shape while 1-0 down? Yeah, we cannot see that catching on.

It seems clear the Chelsea players are struggling to make sense of Lampard's tactics, which was the case at the end of his ill-fated reign as Everton manager.

And the above image of the Blues' midfield and attack looking a bit clueless makes Richard Keys' recent tweet look even more ridiculous.

On Thursday afternoon, the beIN Sports anchor took to Twitter and dropped one of his most controversial opinions to date - which is saying something.

What did Keys tweet about Lampard and Chelsea?

He wrote on the social media platform: "I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t. If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out - not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league."

We can't imagine many Chelsea fans will agree with Keys on this one...

Lampard's managerial career has been nothing to write home about at the time of writing, while Nagelsmann is basically the polar opposite.

Yes, he was recently sacked by Bayern Munich (where he won a Bundesliga title), but lest we forget what he's achieved at such a young age.

The 35-year-old innovator worked wonders at both Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, winning the German Football Manager of the Year award in 2017.

If it's a choice between Nagelsmann and Lampard, there should only be one winner...