Frank Lampard is one of the best Premier League goalscorers of all time. His goals with Chelsea helped win three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League. During this time, Lampard competed against some of the greatest ever teams and players in history. So the former England international is well-equipped to pass judgment on the best and the toughest opponents he has ever faced.

In the Premier League, he has cited Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira as very tough opponents. He had to be fully physically and mentally prepared in order to face and give a good account of himself. Yet when pushed on who was his toughest opponent, Lampard snubs Gerrard and all the others listed above.

The toughest player he faced was a diminutive 5'7 genius, but it was not Lionel Messi either, it was Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, one of the most complete players in football history. The midfielder scored Spain's winning goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He came up against Lampard in the Champions League on many occasions:

"He could go either way on you. Not many midfield players who play in that central area wanted to take you on so much. They wanted to pass or run. I played against great players - Stevie G, physically brilliant, but some of the times he (Iniesta) would open up on you and he could take you either way and you couldn't get near him."

Lampard came up against Barcelona a whopping 12 times in the 10 years between 2005 and 2015. Ten of those games were two-legged knock-out affairs in the Champions League. Across those five ties, Lampard was victorious twice.

Most notably in the 2011/12 season, the season Chelsea first won the competition. A Didier Drogba goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to give Chelsea a victory at Stamford Bridge. Then, after a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp, they went on to beat Bayern Munich in the final.

During the majority of these games, Lampard and Iniesta would face off against one another in midfield. Lampard endured heartache against the Spanish genius in the 2009 Champions League semi-final. Chelsea went into injury time in the second leg at Stamford Bridge 1-0 up until Iniesta fired home from the edge of the box to get Barcelona to the final.

Lampard took on Iniesta and Barcelona one last time while playing for Manchester City. Iniesta was this time complimentary about his English opponent:

"Lampard is a reference in football, both in England and worldwide. I can't say much more about him. He is really experienced both at club and international level. He's got all my respect and huge credit to him as he's one of those players you can look at and learn."

Stats via Transfermarkt.