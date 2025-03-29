Frank Lampard achieved an awful lot in his career, spending his best years playing for Chelsea and England. For many, he is the best ever footballer to play for the Blues.

Indeed, he managed to become the club's all-time top goalscorer from midfield. On top of that, he led the club to many honours, including the Premier League and Champions League.

He was also a part of England's golden generation, and while they never achieved as much as they could have, he is still up there with the finest midfielders the country has ever produced.

Having spent so long as the top of the sport, Lampard played alongside some excellent footballers. He also played alongside some fearless and intimidating figures too. But who is his 'hardest' ever teammate?

Frank Lampard Praised John Terry

Called the English defender his toughest teammate of all-time

During a Q&A with Soccer AM, Lampard was asked to name the most fearsome footballer he ever shared the pitch with. He has no doubts with his answer either, instantly saying:

"John [Terry]. All day long."

Although former teammate and captain John Terry was sat beside him, it would be unwise to suggest Lampard was saying it just to be polite. After all, the centre-back was one of the hardest footballers of the Premier League era.

Terry Picked Up Most Red and Yellow Cards of Any Chelsea Player

Was one shy of 100 bookings for the Blues