As one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders of his generation and in Premier League history, Frank Lampard knows a thing or two about good goalkeepers. He came up against his fair share of dominant shot-stoppers throughout his 21-year career and played alongside them too.

The Chelsea legend spent 13 years in west London, where he won almost every trophy possible, scoring 211 goals on his way to becoming the club's record goalscorer. He’s seen the best of the best, from Peter Schmeichel to Manuel Neuer and Oliver Kahn to Gianluigi Buffon.

When Lampard was plying his trade for New York City FC in the MLS back in 2015, he was asked about the toughest he had ever faced. However, none of these players were named. In fact, they were a lot closer to home. Both have secured legacies as Premier League greats, but who are they?

Petr Cech and Joe Hart the Toughest Goalkeepers

Both players are ex-teammates of Lampard

Of the elite goalkeepers Lampard faced, Petr Cech and Joe Hart ranked at the top. Both are among the greatest to ever play in England, having achieved plenty of success for Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. They won six Premier League titles between them, with a combined 329 clean sheets.

Many may not have even realised that Lampard and Cech once played against each other, given they had shared the pitch at Stamford Bridge for a decade. The pair both eventually left the Blues towards the end of their careers, but Lampard had already moved to the USA before Cech made the switch to Arsenal. This means their only meeting as opponents came on international duty in 2008, when England and Czech Republic drew 2-2 in a friendly.

Battles with Hart were much more frequent, with multiple match-ups taking place over the years with both Birmingham and Man City, where Lampard played for a year upon leaving Chelsea. However, it was training alongside him which opened the midfielder’s eyes to the level of goalkeeper Hart:

"I've played against Harty, and stuck a few past him over the years, but I've been fortunate enough to train with him for a year at Manchester City and realised how good a goalkeeper he is. We were very fortunate to have him and for England.”

Lampard and Cech Won It All Together

Cech played a huge role in many Chelsea successes

Lampard offered a similar sentiment for Cech, a man he knows more than most. The duo are two iconic faces in Chelsea history, alongside the two other members of their core spine, John Terry and Didier Drogba. Together they proved a formidable force, dominating their way to multiple league titles, and eventually the trophy that had eluded them for so long – the Champions League.

"Petr Cech, on the same note, is a fantastic goalkeeper. Two brilliant pros and I've got complete respect for both of them.”

The most famous memory of that night in Munich will be the Drogba header and winning penalty, but Cech's efforts in the shootout must not be forgotten. The Blues may not have lifted the trophy if not for the Czech’s heroics. He will also go down in history as the goalkeeper of a team which conceded just 15 goals in the 2004-05 season, a Premier League record that may never get broken. Cech established himself as one of the greatest of all time following his 20-year career.

Petr Cech Chelsea Stats Appearances 494 Goals Conceded 393 Clean Sheets 228 Major Trophies 13

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League & Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/01/2025.