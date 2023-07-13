Frank Lampard, the manager who handed Mason Mount his first start at his boyhood club Chelsea, has now publicly commented about the midfielder’s high-profile move to Manchester United.

Mount, 24, became Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing when he signed a five-year deal with the 13-time Premier League champions in a deal worth £55m + £5m in add-ons.

After some unnervingly long negotiations between the two English clubs, it was in fact Mason’s father Tony who practically ensured a deal was made.

The Athletic report that Mount Sr. was instrumental behind the scenes and even made a last-ditch phone call in an attempt to revive a deal.

Any possibility of a switch looked as if it was on its last legs until Mount’s father interjected and lo and behold, it worked.

While some fans – those of Chelsea in particular – are reluctant and, in a way, angry about the signing, others are excited to see the 36-cap England international get back to his best, notably to the form when he spearheaded Chelsea to Champions League glory.

Not least his former boss Lampard who sung the midfielder's praises on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast.

Read on to see what he said about his former player…

What did Frank Lampard say about Mason Mount?

Lampard, who is currently out of a managerial position, sat down in an honest setting to talks all things Chelsea, his managerial career and Mason Mount.

The host of the podcast, Steven Bartlett, is a lifelong United fan and couldn’t help but probe Lampard with questions of what the midfield gem will bring to his beloved side.

“What I’ll say about Mason is, you talk about modern players and how the game has changed, he is a throwback to the attitude and the commitment and the qualities – that was the beauty of working with Mason.

“He gave you so much. In terms of his effort every day. Anything you asked him to, it was like ‘Yeah!’ and he kind of got it. And I think any great player has to have that type of intelligence and that desire about them, you know.

“So, in terms of what he’ll bring to Manchester United, it won’t just be what Mason brings, he will bring loads of talent, but he’s just gonna go pfff and levels around him.” Lampard said as he gestured that the levels of the team will rise significantly.

To which Bartlett replied surprisingly but also excitedly: “Really? He’s a bar raiser?”

The two then discussed some player already in the mix at Old Trafford who possess bar-raising capabilities, but Lampard reassured Bartlett that Mount fits that bill, too.

“If you’re trying to build a group mentality of a team with players that are gonna give everything and their talent, he fits it. I’ve seen some sort of alternative reactions to that, but Mason Mount will be a fantastic player there.”

Time to get excited United fans!

You can watch the full podcast below (or 1hr 47 minute for Lampard's comments about Mount)...

How did Mason Mount perform in his Manchester United debut?

Despite only being in Manchester for a minute amount of time, Mount was thrown in at the deep end as his new employers faced relegated side Leeds United in Oslo, Norway.

It was their first game of the pre-season campaign and so wholesale changes – as expected – were made at the break, but Mount did manage to get 45 solid minutes under his belt.

While 18-year-old starlet Kobbie Mainoo stole the limelight with a performance mature beyond his years, Mount proved to Ten Hag exactly why he is worth the punt.

Mount’s all-action attitude was on show from the off as he took charge in a young midfield trio and nearly netted on his debut with an audacious 30-yard volley.

In the absence of the trustworthy trio Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Marcus Rashford, Mount was the designated set piece taker, which further highlighted Ten Hag’s trust in the Englishman.

Although he failed to get on the scoresheet, Mount will be pleased with his first cameo in United red, while those of a United persuasion will be itching to see him in action once more.

The next time they will get the chance to see their new signing gracing the pitch is Wednesday 19 July when they travel to Edinburgh, Scotland to face Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais.