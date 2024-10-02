Frank Lampard believes William Saliba and Gabriel need to win a trophy with Arsenal before they can even be compared to his former Chelsea teammates John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho. The Gunners have transformed under Mikel Arteta from a team floundering in eighth place in the Premier League, to one that's pushing Manchester City all the way in the race for the title.

A large reason for that has been the pairing of Saliba and Gabriel at the heart of defence. The duo have been rock solid at the back, and they've already become one of the best centre-back partnerships in Premier League history. As a result, they've been compared to some of the best duos to ever play together in defence.

One particular pairing they've been compared to is Terry and Carvalho. Lampard was asked about these comparisons but quickly shut them down.

Related 15 Best Centre-Backs in the Premier League Right Now (2024) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 15?

Lampard Thinks Gabriel & Saliba Need to Win Something

He says they can't be compared to Terry & Carvalho until they do

While Gabriel and Saliba have been hugely impressive so far for Arsenal, the club are yet to win any major silverware during their time together. They've come close in the league but fallen short on a couple of occasions and are yet to win anything in Europe, either. Shortly before their Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Lampard, who was working for Amazon Prime as a pundit, was asked whether they compare to his two former teammates at Chelsea. He responded:

"No. Not yet. I mean, if they go and win two or three Premier Leagues and a Champions League then maybe you can compare them. I'm not putting them down. They are fantastic. They're young. "They're growing all the time. It's not fair to make that comparison because this is all ahead of them now, but at this point, no. What they're doing at the minute is great things, but yeah, win some stuff boys and then you can get in that conversation."

Lampard's blunt comments had the rest of the punditry team in stitches. Gabriel and Saliba are still fairly young and comparisons to Terry and Carvalho, while premature in the eyes of the legendary former midfielder, are still a huge compliment considering the latter pair's impact in the Premier League. Watch the clip below:

Terry & Carvalho Were a Formidable Duo

They spearheaded the best Premier League defence ever

First paired together in 2004, Terry and Carvalho spent six years playing alongside each other in the Stamford Bridge back-line. They were an instant success, too. The Englishman had come through the ranks at Chelsea, but Carvalho arrived in 2004, and they won the Premier League during their first campaign together. Not only that but, that same year, they managed to concede just 15 times in the entire league campaign, a record that still stands to this day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho played a combined total of 927 games for Chelsea

They went on to win another two league titles during their time together, as well as multiple FA Cups and League Cups. Carvalho ultimately left in 2010 when he moved to Real Madrid, but their impact together was lasting. Even now, almost 15 years after they last played together, the pair are still remembered fondly as one of the best centre-back pairings of all time.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 02/10/2024.