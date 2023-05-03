During Frank Lampard's first stint at Chelsea, things were going well.

The Blues had just signed Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Edouard Mendy. Meanwhile, the team were playing well and topping the Premier League table in early December and had topped their Champions League group.

However, following their impressive undefeated run from the start of October to the end of November, the team only managed to win two out of their eight Premier League matches, which dropped the side down to ninth place in January 2021.

Roy Keane's scathing criticism of Frank Lampard in 2020

In 2020, Roy Keane, famous for not holding anything back, criticised Frank Lampard on Sky Sports' Super Sunday and said: "Chelsea - decent team, couldn't get the job done.

"Frank Lampard's lost eight games but for some reason 'Frank's doing alright'. "

'Super Frank' was subsequently sacked on the 25th of January 2021, having only won two out of their last eight games.

Since then, Chelsea's ownership has changed and American businessman Todd Boehly purchased the team from Roman Abramovich in May 2022. Thomas Tuchel, who led The Blues to Champions League victory in the same season Lampard was let go, was also shown the door by the club at the start of September last year.

Graham Potter's stellar work at Brighton & Hove Albion caught the eye of the American and shortly after Tuchel's departure, the Brit became the second Chelsea manager under the Boehly regime.

Potter's time at Chelsea can be described by many as controversial, following the hectic January transfer window of this year, where Boehly spent £323m on transfers. Meanwhile, the Serie A as a whole league only spent £28m in January.

Following the arrival of players like Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and Mykhailo Mudryk, Todd Boehly has had an eye-opening experience to the world of football. Splashing the cash, Chelsea seemed to buy any player that was linked with a move to the Premier League, without any sort of plan, throwing Potter and his staff under the bus with too many players.

Following a run of disappointing form, Potter was sacked by the club on the 3rd of April this year.

Boehly turned to a much adored figure in the Chelsea community and asked Frank Lampard to step in as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Following Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea's caretaker manager at the start of April this year, 'Super Frank' entered his second stint on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge. Currently lying in 12th place in the Premier League, The Blues have lost every one of their last six games since Lampard was appointed.

After Chelsea's most recent 3-1 loss to Arsenal, Lampard spoke to Sky Sports and said his team were "too nice to play against," criticising the players' lack of confidence.

It seems that Roy Keane's analysis of Frank Lampard back in 2020 wouldn't change much from the Lampard we're seeing now. A decent team - who have so far lost six games on the bounce.