Key Takeaways Frank Lampard leads the trio in goals and assists, showcasing his attacking prowess.

Steven Gerrard excels at passing and creating chances, displaying his all-rounded midfield qualities.

Bruno Fernandes shines in accuracy and creativity, despite less time in the Premier League.

The Premier League has been home to many midfielders who have been the engine for their teams in the middle of the park. Their energy, persistence, and ability to drive their team forward in transition are vital, as most offensive play comes through their hard work. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Bruno Fernandes embody those characteristics.

Chelsea's attacking dominance from the 2000s and 2010s was predominantly due to Lampard, their all-time top scorer. 'Super Frank' was instrumental during Jose Mourinho’s first reign at Stamford Bridge, flourishing in various positions, such as box-to-box midfielder and higher up in the number 10 position.

Liverpool may not have won a title during his time at the club, but Steven Gerrard became arguably the Reds’ all-time greatest player during his illustrious career. Stevie G’s technical ability, unrivalled leadership qualities and tireless work ethic wowed the Kop End.

Manchester United have their own midfield magician in Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker has been conjuring up memorable moments at Old Trafford through his astute ball-playing abilities since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020.

During their careers, Lampard and Gerrard cemented themselves as Premier League legends, and Fernandes is on course to do so at United. The trio have been goalscoring and creative genius', symbolising what makes a midfield maestro. With that in mind, here's how the trio's statistical stranglehold on midfield during their Premier League careers compare. It makes for some interesting reading, including a winner by the slightest margin.

Shooting Stats

Frank Lampard is the most prolific in front of goal

Goals are a vital aspect of a midfielder’s game, and these three have had no problem finding the back of the net. Lampard and Gerrard never shied away from trying their luck from long range, leading to several iconic goals. Fernandes has also demonstrated the same mentality, with risky long-range efforts being a prominent part of his game.

Lampard leads the way regarding goals scored in the Premier League with 177 in 611 league games, sitting sixth in the league’s all-time goalscoring charts. He tops Gerrard (120 in 504) and Fernandes (54 in 162). The Manchester United captain has spent much less time in the English top flight than the other two but has shaded goals per 90 minutes ratio (0.33).

The trio have all been penalty-takers for their respective clubs, but Fernandes has mastered the art of netting from 12 yards. The Red Devils ace has netted the most penalties (43) in comparison to Gerrard (32) and Lampard (19). It must be noted that the latter shared penalty duties with others such as Didier Drogba and Michael Ballack.

Fernandes isn’t the most popular midfield talent with rival fans, but his numbers speak for themselves. The 71-cap Portugal international is renowned for his audacious long-range efforts, which are often precise. This is displayed through his shooting accuracy, which ranks over 3% higher than Lampard's and leaves Gerrard some way behind.

Gerrard comes to the fore as he often did regarding long-range goals (20), and the former Liverpool captain netted many memorable long-range rockets. Lampard is just a goal off his former England teammate (19), while Fernandes’ lack of longevity comes into effect (nine).

Regarding converting chances, Lampard is the one to beat (21.27%), which isn’t surprising given his tendency to move into a second-striker role during his peak years at Chelsea. He’s much more prolific than Gerrard (16.15%) and Fernandes (12.03%).

Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard vs Bruno Fernandes - Shooting Statistic Frank Lampard Steven Gerrard Bruno Fernandes Goals 177 120 54 Goals Per Match 0.29 0.24 0.33 Penalty Goals 19 32 43 Non-Penalty Goals 134 88 35 Shots (excl. blocks) 832 743 449 Shot Accuracy (%) 51.55 46.83 55.49 Goals From Outside Box 19 20 9 Conversion Rate (%) 21.27 16.15 12.03

Passing Stats

Steven Gerrard was a passing marvel

Lampard’s goalscoring exploits are well-known, but he also tops the assists chart (102), 10 more than Liverpool’s all-time appearance-maker Gerrard (92). England fans still scratch their heads as to why they were less formidable as partners internationally. Fernandes continues to rack up assists in Manchester United colours, but his four-year spell at Old Trafford means he trails the other two (41).

One of the most intriguing statistics on which to judge the trio was the number of chances created within a single Premier League campaign. Lampard is the best of the bunch (134), and he managed this in the 2008-09 season. Fernandes is behind him in second (119) from the 22-23 campaign, while Gerrard’s best (104) came in 07-08.

Gerrard was the heartbeat of Liverpool for 17 years at Anfield, and it’s no surprise that he’s at the top of the passing chart (15,108). He also rarely misplaced a pass and is the trio’s most accurate (82.74%). Lampard’s period as a second striker meant he left the build-up phase to finish off goals, but he still came in with an impressive number (13,274) and tended to be precise (81.75%). Possession hasn’t been Manchester United’s strongest suit post-during the modern era, and Fernandes has been guilty of some wayward passes. He’s still the best passer at the club (8,688), and although he’s third in both cases, he finds his man more often than not (78.25%).

Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard vs Bruno Fernandes - Passing Statistic Frank Lampard Steven Gerrard Bruno Fernandes Assists 102 92 41 Chances Created (within one season) 134 104 119 Passes 13,274 15,108 8,688 Pass Accuracy 81.75 82.74 78.25 Crosses 1082 1716 772

Verdict

Lampard statistically reigns supreme

Lampard is statistically the best pure attacking and creative outlet compared to Gerrard and Fernandes. The Chelsea hero leads the trio in six metrics, and his former Three Lions teammate and club rival is second, massively down to his dominance in the passing field. The Manchester United man is in third with longevity playing its part, but he put up some impressive numbers, particularly in accuracy.

There’s a reason why many believe Lamps is the best forward-thinking midfielder in Premier League history. His versatility allowed him to flourish in several roles, making him a nightmare for opposition defences. Gerrard was more all-rounded, defensively putting out fires before driving his team forward. Fernandes continues to impress with his creativity and consistency while in a poor-performing Red Devils side.

Statistics via Premier League and Squawka - accurate as of 03/09/24