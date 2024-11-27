Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is set to bring Coventry City's search for a manager to an end, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the England and Blues legend set to be announced as the new man at the helm at the CBS Arena by Thursday after weeks without a new boss for the Warwickshire outfit.

Coventry sit just two points ahead of the Championship relegation zone after 17 games, and already falling 10 points away from the play-offs, Lampard will realise that he has a huge task on his hands if he is to fire the Sky Blues up the table and even into the conversation for the play-offs, with 10 other teams between themselves and sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

Sources: Lampard Set For Coventry City Job

The Sky Blues have been in talks with the boss for over a week

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that a deal taking Lampard to Coventry is agreed in principle - and the Chelsea legend is set to be announced as manager imminently.

Advanced talks between the club and the out-of-contract boss have lasted for over a week, though it is now almost three weeks since Mark Robins was given the boot after almost eight years at the helm in the West Midlands - with sources stating that Lampard was extremely engaged in talks, with a high level of detail discussed between all parties.

Talks have centred on recruitment, with Lampard set to have a key role in whom the club bring in, thanks to his stature and pull in the game. Nothing was signed as of Tuesday morning, with the Sky Blues going on to lose 2-0 away at Burnley later in the day, but there is an expectation that Lampard will officially be announced as Coventry boss by Thursday, and in charge of their home game against struggling Cardiff City at the weekend.

Derby County's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking, 2018/19 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 20 =5th Goals scored 69 7th Goals conceded 54 =6th Shots taken per game 13.5 =8th Shots conceded per game 12.6 11th

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was also seen as a candidate for the job, though the Dutchman's audition in the Premier League as Manchester United's interim boss went extremely well and, as a result, he is holding out for a job in a top-division league - whilst German giants Hamburg are also an option, albeit playing in the 2. Bundesliga.

Lampard was recommended to Coventry owner Doug King by Harry Redknapp - who is Lampard's uncle - with Redknapp being close to King. And, having not managed in a permanent capacity since leaving Everton back in January 2023, Lampard is set to get back into the dugout after almost two years without a job - barring his spell as Chelsea interim boss to close out the 2022/23 season.

Lampard Has Previous Championship Experience

The England hero was Derby manager and fared well at Pride Park

Having won the Champions League, Premier League and multiple domestic cups in his time at Stamford Bridge alongside featuring in over 100 games for England, Sky Blues bosses will be hoping that Lampard - who boasts the fourth-most appearances in Premier League history - can produce similar results to the ones he did at Derby County.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard won 20 of his 46 Championship games in charge of Derby County.

Back in the 2018/19 season, Lampard brought young talents such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson to the club, which saw Derby reach the Championship play-off final, though they ultimately fell at the final hurdle to Aston Villa under the famous Wembley arch.

Related Reece James Releases Statement After Suffering New Injury The full-back is on the sidelines once again and he's now shared a message with fans

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as 27-11-24.