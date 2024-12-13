As a three-time winner of the Premier League, Chelsea deity Frank Lampard is, hands down, one of the best engine room operators England has ever seen. But even the now 46-year-old had some tough days at the office, and he once revealed his five toughest opponents.

Those of a Stamford Bridge persuasion hold the player-turned-manager in very high regard thanks to his sheer longevity and unrivalled goalscoring rate for a central midfielder. In 648 games for the Blues, he plundered a grand total of 211 strikes.

His innate potency aside, he was an archetypal box-to-box midfielder who covered plenty of grass and didn’t shy away from his defensive responsibilities. Deceptively quick, too, his raw power when dribbling with the ball was joyous to watch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lampard is Chelsea’s third-highest appearance maker with 648. He’s behind John Terry (717) and Ron Harris (684).

But who gave the London-born ace, who came through the ranks at West Ham United before heading to west London in the summer of 2001, the biggest headache during his 611-game stint in England’s top division?

Often not involved in conversations regarding the best midfielders since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, Lampard waxed lyrical about former Manchester City talisman Yaya Toure. Per The Sun, he wrote the following in his 2018 BBC Sport column:

"I would put Yaya in the top five of the toughest midfield opponents I faced in my career, as at his peak he could change games on his own.

Related 9 Greatest Goal-Scoring Midfielders in Football History (Ranked) Including legendary stars Kaka and Frank Lampard, some midfielders always loved to take on a late run into the box to score goals.

Now-Coventry City boss Lampard added: "Every midfielder has different attributes, but the best players are the ones you fear, and I certainly did when I was up against Yaya. Even some of the very best play within themselves slightly, but he didn't. He would hurt you by going forward and scoring goals at the end of it, which is always a great trait that not many midfield players have."

Lampard, who is widely recognised as one of the most intelligent British players in football history, stated that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was his toughest ever opponent, having locked horns with his compatriot on 34 different occasions at club level. Former Manchester United duo Roy Keane and Paul Scholes alongside Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira also make his top five.

Close

"Steven Gerrard probably edges it as the best I have played against, for his consistency over the years. But Yaya is up there, along with Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and Paul Scholes – which shows how highly I rate him."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.