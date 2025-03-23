The footballing world was taken aback somewhat when Frank Lampard made a surprise move to Manchester City after leaving Chelsea. Previously, he had been synonymous with the success of the London club, having spent 13 trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge, winning almost every trophy on offer.

He then linked up with the likes of Vincent Kompany and David Silva and hit six Premier League goals, with two being game-winning strikes and one coming in the emotional clash with Chelsea, as the two sides faced off for the title across that campaign.

The legendary midfielder looked to be the only thing holding back his former side from galavanting to the title, but Jose Mourinho's side eventually got the better of City as they won the league for the first time in four years. His goal against his former side was undoubtedly one of the moments of the season as he was left close to tears.

This was Lampard's final season at the top level before he headed to MLS. He managed 38 games in all competitions at 36 years of age and waved goodbye to English football with a goal on the final day of the season in the 2-0 win over Southampton.

