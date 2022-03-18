Highlights Joey Barton's England career was limited by the presence of high-quality players like Gerrard and Lampard in the midfield.

Barton's public feud with Lampard stemmed from Barton's criticism of Lampard's performance in the 2006 World Cup.

Lampard did not react well to Barton's comments, publicly expressing his displeasure, while he reportedly avoided Barton when they were on England duty together.

Joey Barton is fully aware that his opportunities to play for England were limited by the quality of players around him. Barton played in the era of the ‘Golden Generation’, where Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes occupied England’s midfield.

As a result, Barton managed just one appearance for the Three Lions. It came in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in 2007, when the former Newcastle United midfielder came off the bench to play the final 12 minutes. Reflecting on his England career in 2018, Barton said on talkSPORT:

“It was disappointing to me that my England career only lasted 12 minutes, but I wasn’t expected to get one cap. There were some incredible players ahead of me - Gerrard and Lampard were the main two players in there. Michael Carrick, Scott Parker, Paul Scholes - it wasn’t what it is now.”

Joey Barton and Frank Lampard's feud began in 2006

Barton criticised Lampard's performances at the 2006 World Cup

What made Barton’s one and only appearance for England interesting is that he was involved in a public spat with the player he replaced late in the second half. Barton and Lampard’s feud began after the former criticised the Chelsea legend’s performances at the 2006 World Cup, saying he couldn’t play alongside Gerrard, while he claimed he should replace Lampard in England's midfield.

Barton also accused members of the England squad of cashing in on their lack of success, and it’s hard not to think that Lampard - who released an autobiography following the 2006 tournament - was one of the players he was thinking of.

"I can’t get my head round that. England did nothing in that World Cup, so why were they bringing books out? ‘We got beat in the quarter-finals. I played like s***. Here’s my book.’ Who wants to read that?”

Frank Lampard hit back at Joey Barton's criticism

So, what did Lampard think about Barton's comments following the 2006 World Cup? It turns out that he wasn't too impressed and he made his feelings known in public. In an interview with the Times, he said, per the BBC:

"There are a lot of players fighting for a place but they don't come out and say something. I don't think Joey should talk about me and Steve Gerrard, that probably says enough. "Joey mentioned that he was running at six in the morning in Dubai on holiday and then he wondered if me and Stevie G were doing the same. When I read that, I thought: 'I was doing that when I was 11. That's the difference. I've been training my socks off and I think Stevie G has as well. That's what you do. "Maybe Joey Barton has found that but I've been doing that for a long time. As a professional - and I know I'm talking about another player now - you shouldn't talk about other players too much."

Barton and Lampard clashed on England duty

Lampard reportedly did his best to avoid Barton

The pair met up for the Spain friendly in 2007 and there was an awkward moment at breakfast one morning. Writing in The Guardian in 2012, journalist Marina Hyde shared a story of how Lampard was so keen to avoid sitting near Barton that he moved tables.

Barton wasn’t happy with Lampard and reportedly snapped: “It’s all right. I’m not going to nick your breakfast, you fat p***k.”

Barton never received another England call-up. The controversial midfielder called an end to his playing career in 2017 following a stint with Burnley. After hanging up his boots, he ventured into management and has had spells in charge of Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.