Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has suffered a poor start to his tenure at Old Trafford, which has led to some shouts portraying that he could even be sacked before the end of the season. But former Premier League star Frank Leboeuf and ex-Newcastle United stopper Shaka Hislop are both in agreement that he will get until next season at the very minimum - admitting that it's only the players that aren't putting the effort in.

United's 1-0 loss to fellow beleaguered side Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening saw them drop to 15th in the Premier League table, being leapfrogged by Spurs and Everton this weekend - which would be by far and away their worst-ever Premier League finish, with the current record standing at last season's eighth.

Leboeuf: Amorim 'Won't Get Man Utd Sack' Despite Poor Form

The Red Devils are at their lowest-ever ebb in the Premier League

Amorim came in to fix the mess by Erik ten Hag, though he's only worsened results - but with gossip that he could be on his way out if that poor form doesn't improve, Leboeuf and Hislop both dispelled those rumours by stating that the Portuguese coach is not going to get sacked.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 13th Losses 12 =14th Shots Taken Per Game 13.4 12th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.4 14th xG 38.48 13th

Hislop began by stating on ESPN FC: "Amorim's not going to get sacked."

Leboeuf responded in agreement, saying: "100 per cent. I'm with Shaka."

Then, when asked whether that factors into the way United were playing their season out, Hislop stated that it was only affecting the players - and not Amorim. He continued:

"To be honest, I think that factors into the players - not Amorim. I was watching the game today [vs Tottenham], I couldn't help but think that the players couldn't care less. "I think the Manchester United players know that Amorim was going to be there next season. They're ready to get this season over with, but for the [FA] Cup and of course, the Europa League. Winning that gets you into the Champions League."

It's just seven points from their previous nine games in the top-flight, which is typically relegation form from the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's last-ever bottom-half finish was in the 1989-90 season - when Ruben Amorim was just five years of age.

And, if they don't have a huge overhaul in the summer, United could genuinely slip to further new lows next season if they are unable to sort their form out.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

