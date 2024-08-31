Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir faced the likes of Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon. However, it was a different opponent that struck the Las Vegas native with a blow that he describes as 'life-changing'.

Mir won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Tim Sylvia with an armbar at UFC 48 in 2004. Unfortunately for the new champion, he never got to defend his championship due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. It took Mir 18 months to recover and - when he was ready to come back - he lost in his return fight.

Despite the changes he had faced, Mir kept grinding and eventually got his big break when he drew the assignment of welcoming then ex-WWE star Brock Lesnar to the UFC in February 2008. It took the veteran less than two minutes to submit Lesnar, changing his life in an instant.

A rematch between the pair was always inevitable and it would come at the promotion's landmark UFC 100 event in July 2009. Mir lost in emphatic fashion, but was able to parlay his notoriety into many other bouts against the UFC's heavyweight elite.

Mir was stopped twice in fights for UFC gold, falling to defeats against Shane Carwin and Junior dos Santos. He was on the wrong end of a decision loss to Daniel Cormier.

Although he has felt the power of some of the biggest names in UFC heavyweight history, Mir recently explained to talkSPORT that the blows of one opponent stood out above all the rest.

Alistair Overeem Left Mir Feeling Like He'd 'Been Hit By A Car'

The two heavyweights clashed at UFC 169 in February 2014

Mir explained that it was Dutchman Overeem who threw the hardest strike he'd taken in his 23 years of combat sports.

"As far as punching power, I’ve fought everyone from dos Santos to… Alistair Overeem’s knee to the head was pretty life-altering. He knee'd me to the head early in the first round. I remember that was jarring, it felt like I got hit by a car."

Overeem had a solid career, but never quite hit the heights of some of Mir's most notable opponents. 'The Demolition Man' lost his only shot at the UFC championship to Stipe Miocic, but did record a strong 47-19(1) record over a long career that ended in 2021. He even beat Lesnar and dos Santos in his only bouts against them, proving that he was a fighter of immense quality.

To his credit, Mir survived to see the final horn in a unanimous decision loss to Overeem, but would never again challenge for a major championship. He left the world's leading MMA promotion two years later after a loss to Mark Hunt and hasn't competed in the sport since beating Roy Nelson in Bellator nearly five years ago.

Mir ventured into professional boxing in 2021, losing a decision to former world champion Steve Cunningham, before getting knocked out in a bizarre mixed-rules bout with heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev.

It may have been almost three years since that contest, but Mir still intends to have one more fight before hanging up his gloves. The UFC veteran wants to fight on the same card as his 3-0 daughter, Bella, and father and daughter are expected to co-headline a United Fight League event in the coming months.