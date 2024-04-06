Highlights UFC fighter pay remains a contentious issue, with disparities in earnings compared to other combat sports athletes.

Frank Mir has recently expressed his disappointment in both his own pay and the pay of fellow UFC superstar Brock Lesnar for their fight at UFC 100.

Mir has questioned the fairness of UFC fighter pay compared to other combat sports, despite the sport's revenue-generating potential.

UFC fighter pay has been and probably always will be a big debate among fans and media. Now that the UFC's antitrust lawsuit has been settled, it doesn't look like the fighter purses will be any different for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview, UFC legend Frank Mir revealed that fighter pay has been an issue, even as far back as when he was fighting on the historic UFC 100 fight card.

“I think when it finally dawned on me was the Deontay Wilder [rematch] with Tyson Fury,” Mir told MMA Fighting. “We still did more buys than they did, me and Brock, and then I’m looking at the pay-per-view cost. OK, the money was there. Who did it go to? Seeing these guys make $40 million combined. I’m like wow. Brock obviously made seven figures off it. I think he made $2.5 million. But I didn’t even make a million.”

At the time, the UFC 100 event, headlined by Mir and Brock Lesnar, had a record-setting 1.6 million buys, and it produced over $71 million in revenue. Mir was reportedly paid just $45,000 for the fight, while Lesnar made $400,000. Mir's example, Fury vs Wilder, reportedly made about $66 million with each fighter earning $25 million, plus PPV buys.

Frank Mir: Brock Lesnar Should've Made $20 Million

And it wasn't just his pay he was annoyed with. He thinks Lesnar should have made more as well, continuing: “Brock himself, a much bigger superstar than [Fury or Wilder] How come he wasn’t making $20 million? That blows my mind, and I don’t understand it. Until Conor [McGregor] came along, we had the record for the most pay-per-view buys sold.”

“At the time, I didn’t know better. We didn’t know. Just now as time goes on, I’m looking around like, hold on a second, that makes no sense. A pay-per-view buy is a pay-per-view buy. Why is this sport paying their athletes this percentage of what they’re making versus this one? It’s the pretty same makeup. This isn’t two wildly different sports, boxing and MMA. They’re very comparable when it comes to putting up a cage or a ring, so it’s not like the costs are different."

Despite the struggles with pay, he does point out that fighters are now paid more than he ever was. This fact is comforting, as his daughter Bella is in the fight game now herself.

“As the father in me, I’m like OK, she’s going to be a millionaire at least," he said. "I’m not as scared about it as I was before. Because you have the risk of injury, and you’re not going to be pursuing other endeavours in life that could take care of you financially, and you’re going to sacrifice that to follow this fight career, and then you’re going to be behind when you go into those careers."

Mir lost to Lesnar that night, who became the UFC heavyweight champion after a second-round TKO. Though he fought twice more for the UFC title, he was never able to win it again. The UFC is gearing up to celebrate the UFC 300 event on the 13th of April.