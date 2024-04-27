Highlights Suns facing historic challenge down 0-3 to Timberwolves.

Big Three struggle to produce, demanding more from stars.

Defensive struggles and turnovers hurting Suns' playoff run.

In the history of the NBA, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs to win the series. After their Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns are now tasked to do something that has never been done before. However, Suns head coach Frank Vogel is keeping his head up high.

"It's an opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before, and we're gonna embrace that. There's no quit in our group....You're playing for pride"

The Suns and Timberwolves meet again for Game 4 on Sunday.

What Has Gone Wrong for the Suns This Postseason?

Phoenix has lost each game in the series by an average of 18 points

While they are far from the team's biggest problems, the Suns likely want to see more out of their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Through the first three games of the playoffs, the trio have combined for just 64 points per game. Especially for a team that had the worst scoring bench in the regular season, this is a problem. This is especially true following the ankle injury to sharpshooter Grayson Allen that forced him to leave game 2 early. Allen did not suit up for Game 3, and his status for Game 4 is still up in the air.

Furthermore, though the Suns have been disappointing in many aspects of the game, their defense has proven to be arguably their biggest problem. Throughout the series, the Suns have been averaging just 99 points per game while giving up 117 points per game to Minnesota. Their defensive rating in the postseason is 123.9, the worst among every team in the playoffs. Against a team like the Timberwolves, especially with a star like Anthony Edwards on their side, it is crucial for the defensive unit to step up.

Phoenix Suns Big 3 - 2023-24 Playoffs Stats Category Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal PTS 24.7 20.3 19.0 FG% 50.0 43.2 47.8 3PT% 33.3 26.7 50.0

The Suns also have not been playing the brand of basketball they showcased during the regular season, shooting far fewer three-point field goals in the playoffs. Additionally, the team has played sloppy basketball against Minnesota's elite defense, turning the ball over constantly. The Suns are averaging 15 turnovers per game in the last three games, the third-worst ranking in the postseason. Vogel spoke about both of these problems after Phoenix's Game 3 loss.

The series is not over just yet, but it is clear things need to change drastically if the Suns want to make history.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.