The Phoenix Suns have made the right decision appointing Frank Vogel, with the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach being a "great hire", but the team's roster construction will be crucial to any future success, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

After a disappointing playoff run saw the Suns crash out in the Western Conference semi-finals to the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets, head coach Monty Williams was relieved of his duties and a search for his replacement quickly commenced.

Williams, who spent four years as the Suns head coach between 2019-2023, had been named the NBA Coach of the Year in the 2021/22 season, but having added Kevin Durant to the team this year, the franchise felt a change was necessary after they failed to make the Western Conference Finals.

What's the latest news on the Phoenix Suns?

After firing Williams, it seemed a summer of change was on the cards for Phoenix, and that has certainly been the case. Ageing point guard, Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards of all time, has reportedly been notified that the Suns will look to trade him away this summer, bringing an end to his time at the franchise, where he has spent the last three years.

Starting centre and former number one draft pick Deandre Ayton is another pillar of the team that Phoenix is open to moving on from in the offseason, with former NBA star Richard Jefferson revealing so, in what appears to be moves to open up some cap space in an effort to strengthen the team's depth.

What has Mark Medina said about Frank Vogel and the Phoenix Suns?

One of the franchise's first ports of call was to replace Williams in the head coaching hot seat and they've acted quickly, with Vogel being hired last week.

The former Lakers head coach has bags of experience coaching in the NBA, with stints at the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic throughout the course of his 11-year career.

Vogel also has vital experience at the very top of the NBA, winning a ring with the Lakers in 2020, and Medina thinks he is an excellent choice to succeed Williams.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the NBA reporter said: "From a coaching candidate perspective, Frank Vogel is a great hire. He's one of the best defensive coaches in the league, and he has championship equity with helping the Lakers win a championship in his first season there."

Hiring a defence-minded coach like Vogel makes a tonne of sense, with the Suns' defence largely to blame for their struggles in the playoffs, with only three teams putting up a worse defensive rating than the franchise.

With that being said, Medina believes the Suns need to get their roster construction right for the head coach to stand any chance of succeeding, saying: "If you look at his time with the Lakers, it's a really good example of the potential pitfalls for the Suns. He wound up being let go by the Lakers after his third season, and I don't think that's due to his shortcomings as a coach, but after being a good coach in his first season, it all had to do with the roster construction. They didn't have a lot of good defenders, or good depth."

It's safe to say that Vogel is a talented head coach and should help improve the Suns' defence, but he needs the right pieces in the team for that and the offseason is set to be a crucial one for Phoenix.