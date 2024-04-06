Highlights The Suns are playing arguably their best basketball of the season over their last three games.

Despite their success, head coach Frank Vogel is staying grounded and is urging his team to keep getting better ahead of the playoffs.

Phoenix has made improvements defensively throughout the season, which has been a significant factor in its latest run.

Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns are slowly starting to find their stride at just the right time. Despite having the hardest schedule to end the regular season, the Suns have rattled off three straight wins over three quality teams, which has allowed them to maintain their spot within the top six of the Western Conference standings.

Even though his team is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, Suns head coach Frank Vogel refused to get too high amid their recent success. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-87 on Friday night, Vogel believes the best is yet to come for Phoenix.

"We want to play our best basketball come playoff time. Right now, we really have to just focus on the next game. We’ve played three good games. And we want to continue to strive for greatness. We’re far from perfect. So, we gotta keep trying to get better."

The Suns have now won four of their last five outings, including one over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. In the four wins, they have held their opponents by an average of 99 and have outscored them by an average of 12.8 points.

Suns Have Made Strides Defensively

Vogel lauded Phoenix's growth on defense

Despite acknowledging that the Suns can still take their game up a notch and play their best basketball in the postseason, Vogel applauded his team's growth on defense, which was evident in their win over the Timberwolves. Minnesota's 87 points marked a season-low for the Western Conference contender, as the Suns held them to just 38.8 percent field goal shooting.

Apart from the stats, Vogel also gushed about the strides his team has made defensively, noting how much better the Suns defense looked on Friday night compared to when they faced the Timberwolves earlier in the season.

"I watched our game from when we played these guys earlier in the season. It was night and day. Just night and day how spread apart our defense was. We were not a tight shell. We’ve really grown. It takes time. It’s habits. Film sessions… Practice, drill work, continuing to pound the rock, until the habits really start to form and those guys were really great in that regard tonight.”

The Suns have been just a middle of the pack defensive team throughout the season. But they have gotten better as the season has gone along.

Suns Defense Throughout 2023-24 Season Segment DRTG Rank Through Dec. 31, 2024 115.4 19th Through All-Star Break 114.5 14th Last 3 games 102.0 4th Whole season 114.0 12

Though this recent stretch is obviously a small sample size, it's hard to scoff at just how the Suns have locked in defensively with the regular season winding down and playoff stakes on the line.

Many pundits were worried whether Phoenix would drop off in the West standings given that it has one of the toughest schedules to close out the campaign. But so far, they have proven that the pressure has only made Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and company elevate their game ahead of the playoffs.

The Suns still have work to do with five games remaining, all of which are against playoff teams in the Western Conference. This final stretch could be just the litmus test Phoenix needs to go on a potential championship run this season.