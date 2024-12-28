Boxing promoter Frank Warren has changed his mind regarding the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury rematch result after rewatching the fight in the week that followed, but he's still pretty convinced that the Gypsy King did enough to get his hand raised in victory after the 12 rounds.

While the Gypsy King was unsuccessful in his revenge mission, losing once again via the judges' scorecards, the fight was closer than his opponent would care to admit, with many claiming that the Brit was just one round away from claiming victory on the night.

One person who agreed regarding the close nature of the fight was Warren, who was absolutely fuming with the judges straight after the contest. However, he has since revealed that he's watched the fight back, and he's less convinced of the end result, but still feels Fury edged it.

Frank Warren Changes His Mind on Usyk vs Fury 2

He still thinks Fury won, but admits it wasn't as obvious as he first thought

“I still feel that Tyson won it, I think it’s much closer than I thought the first time, but I still thought he won it.

"I watched it again, and a lot of people involved in the sport who I consider to be quite knowledgeable, and I consider myself to be quite knowledgeable, having been doing it for 47 years and guided god knows how many champions in my time, I don’t see how one of the judges did not give Tyson one of the last seven rounds. I cannot see that. I watched it back and the other two judges each gave him a round each. I don’t understand that.

"It was a close fight, like the first fight. I thought Tyson would be stopping him this time, but it didn’t happen.”

Punch Stats Back Usyk Over Fury

The Ukrainian did outperform his opponent