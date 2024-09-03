In just under three weeks' time, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will clash in a packed Wembley Stadium in one of the biggest, all-British heavyweight boxing fights of all time.

As the huge bout at Wembley draws closer, DAZN have released the full sit-down episode of Joshua and Dubois' face-to-face where they are both accompanied by their promoters, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

One clip in particular which is surfacing is the reaction that 'AJ' gives when Warren makes a passing comment claiming that Dubois had more success against Oleksandr Usyk and was the toughest fight of the Ukrainian's career, up until he shared the ring with Tyson Fury, that is.

Anthony Joshua's Reaction to Frank Warren's Questionable Claim

Warren claimed that Daniel Dubois gave Oleksandr Usyk a bigger test than Anthony Joshua

We are now just under three weeks out from the huge heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, and it is fair to say that even though there isn't a lot of legitimate bad blood between the two British heavyweights, both sides, including their promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, have said things which have not gone down well with one another.

DAZN have now released the full sit-down face-off between Joshua and Dubois after releasing just a small clip of the face-off a while ago which showed things getting very heated as Dubois felt 'AJ' was trying to intimidate him. Another moment during the face-off has now caught the eye of fans, but this time it is not as heated and instead, Joshua looks like he is trying to hold in laughter after Dubois' promoter, Warren, suggested that his fighter gave Usyk a bigger test than himself.

As you can see in the clip above, Joshua seemed both in shock but at the same time like he was trying to hold in laughter as he and Hearn looked at each other in reaction to Warren's comment, clearly thinking the same thing.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua via the judges' scorecards twice, while stopping Daniel Dubois.

Even though Joshua lost both times he stepped into the ring with the Ukrainian heavyweight champion, both fights, in particular the second one, were difficult and provided a very real threat to Usyk.

Was Dubois a Tougher Test Than 'AJ' Against Usyk

Dubois very famously dropped Usyk with a controversial groin shot which many believed was a legal and fair shot

Despite Anthony Joshua being bemused by Frank Warren's claim, Daniel Dubois did actually have some bright moments in his fight against Oleksandr Usyk despite being KO'd in the ninth round. Dubois' biggest moment of the fight came with a lot of controversy as he dropped Usyk with what looked to be a clean body shot on the belt line, but it was in fact judged to be an illegal blow.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 03/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

However, the body shot moment, along with moments in the fight where Dubois was competitive with the Ukrainian, does not really match what Joshua managed to give to Usyk in their two fights.

In the second fight, in particular, between Joshua and Usyk, the two heavyweight stars fought to a split decision, which the latter was awarded, but 'AJ' most certainly gave the undefeated Ukrainian the toughest fight of his career up to his bout against Tyson Fury. In the second fight, Joshua boxed incredibly well and, despite coming out on the losing end, ended up being one of Joshua's best performances in the last five years of his career.