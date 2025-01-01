With Oleksandr Usyk putting to bed any questions about his talent in 2024, having dispatched of Tyson Fury twice in one year, the Gypsy King's promoter, Frank Warren, has come out to deny the rumours that the Brit may have broken any rules in his losing attempt.

Boxing in 2024 produced some of the most entertaining fights in recent times. From Artur Beterbiev's victory over Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois' knockout victory over Anthony Joshua, to Usyk's double over Fury, there were plenty of shocks throughout the year.

An outcome that was a surprise to some was a routine unanimous decision victory for Usyk, as the Ukrainian finished the year with a CV of wins that anyone would be proud of. Although it appeared the drama of this feud was over, Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has come out to deny the claims that the Gypsy King cheated by having his shorts up too high.

Tyson Fury's Shorts Sparked Controversy

The Brit's shorts were up very high in the rematch