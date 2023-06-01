Tyson Fury has been linked to a fight with heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua since the dawn of time, but the pair are still yet to step into the ring together - and it looks like the saga will continue to drag on.

Last week, The 'Gypsy King' returned to social media and claimed he had made a new draft contract offer to 'AJ' for a fight in September at Wembley Stadium.

It was suggested Joshua could abandon his plans to face Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, but it looks like the background politics around the fight British fans have all been waiting for will continue.

Joshua laughs off Fury offer

Fury suggested, which was later confirmed by promoter George Warren, that he had made a new offer on the same terms as their previous planned agreement.

The British pair were set to lace up their gloves last year, but talks collapsed after Joshua failed to meet the champion's social media contract deadline.

And after being informed of Fury's new activity on social media, Joshua remained unconvinced that his rival was being genuine.

His promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV: "I spoke to AJ, AJ laughed and said, ‘Isn’t he fighting Jai Opetaia, or Demsey McKean, or Jon Jones?

"I said, ‘No. They’re telling us they want to fight you.’ I’ll go through the process and see how real this is. I believe George Warren.

“I think they’re in a really difficult spot. Tyson Fury, he wants big money fights and AJ is the money fight for him but no back and forth, just ‘we’ll talk’."

Frank Warren has his say on Fury v Joshua

Despite hopes initially being promising that the pair will finally settle their disputed, Fury's promoter appears to have dampened the spirits of boxing fans.

He said in a fresh update on talks per talkSPORT: “Last week, a written proposal was sent to Matchroom for AJ to fight Tyson in September.

“Couple of days went by and George met yesterday with AJ’s management company. They confirmed that AJ is fighting in Dubai in December, that is his preferred route.

"There is a space open in August, but they basically do not want to do the fight. So the situation is, Tyson is desperate to make the fight happen, as he was against Usyk.

Tyson Fury last fought in a win over Derek Chisora.

"But AJ has chosen not to take the fight and that is where we are at.”

It is now expected Fury will step into the ring in the UK this summer against an alternative opponent, which could include Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang.

Meanwhile, Joshua will likely face the 'Bronze Bomber' in December, but could even accept a rematch with Dillian Whyte beforehand to prepare for his Middle East venture.