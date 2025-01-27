Frank Warren has revealed exactly why he believes Tyson Fury has chosen to hang up his gloves - and it has nothing to do with his December loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

The 'Gypsy King' announced his retirement earlier this month following a loss to his Ukrainian rival in their much-anticipated rematch. Many believe that 'The Gypsy King' is less than 100% about quitting the ring, but his promoter, Warren, is not among them.

Warren, who signed Fury to Queensberry Promotions back in 2018 before his comeback bout against Sefer Seferi, spoke about the Morecambe man's future in a recent interview with Seconds Out.