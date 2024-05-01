Highlights Frank Warren has slammed the decision to sanction Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson as a professional fight.

The pair will go head-to-head on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The boxing world has slammed the fight as 'Iron Mike' will be 58 by the time he enters the ring.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has slammed the decision to sanction Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson as a professional fight. The American will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Ever since the confirmation of the fight, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. Warren, who famously promotes Tyson Fury, has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown in Texas.

Frank Warren Condems Paul vs Tyson Fight Rules

He believes that Tyson shouldn't be fighting

Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, confirmed earlier this week that the bout will be sanctioned as a professional fight under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

The clash will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds with both men using 14-ounce gloves. Knockouts are allowed, with the result going on both of their professional records.

Speaking to talkSPORT ahead of the fight, Warren said: "I'm a big fan of Jake Paul as a promoter and his business partner Nakissa [Bidarian]. They're very smart operators and they obviously see this is fight will generate public interest and money."

The confirmation of the bout has been criticised by many members of the boxing community and Warren is surprised by the fact that it's been sanctioned.

"But let's get it right, Mike Tyson is 58 years of age and he shouldn't be fighting. It's as simple as that. If it was an exhibition, you'd get half away with that, but the fact that Texas have licenced the 58-year-old to fight. "What does anybody need to say about that? Anyone with an ounce of brains knows that it is ridiculous. Let's get it right, you can be on a motorway stuck in a traffic jam and you get to the end of it and all it is is people who have stopped to look at a crash and that's what this is."

The promoter predicts fans will see 'vintage Tyson' for one round before he starts to fall apart, adding: "What will happen for one round is you're going to get vintage Mike Tyson, he'll come out throwing bombs for one round and then it'll be a 58-year-old guy in the ring with a younger fella."

Jake Paul Admits He's Nervous About Fighting Mike Tyson

It comes after 'The Problem Child' saw his training videos

Paul admits he's nervous about facing Tyson in the ring after watching his epic training footage. Leading up to the fight, the former pro boxer is clearly leaving no stone unturned. 'Iron Mike' will have celebrated his 58th birthday by the time he squares off with 'The Problem Child.'

That said, when looking at his recent training footage, you'd think that he's still in his prime, as the American looks fast, powerful and explosive.

Paul, 27, admits the clips have made him a little nervous. During a conversation on the BS/w Jake Paul Podcast, 'The Problem Child's' brother Logan Paul asked: "When you see Mike Tyson hitting those pads, do you get a little nervous?"

He replied: "Yeah. It's motivating, I think it is good to carry fear into the ring and with you on a daily basis when you're training because it makes you better."