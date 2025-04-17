Frankfurt and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night, with the tie currently hanging in the balance.

The Bundesliga club and Ange Postecoglou's side battled to a 1-1 draw last week before Spurs suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Wolves this past weekend in the Premier League, while Dino Toppmoller's side claimed a 3-0 win in the league this past weekend.

Both sides have got injury concerns heading into the big clash, leaving the managers with some decisions to make and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Frankfurt Team News

Trapp set to return