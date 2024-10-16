Frazer Clarke has admitted his future in boxing is in doubt after his devastating knockout loss against Fabio Wardley on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Brit was left with a dent in the side of his head after being savagely taken out by Wardley in the opening moments of their British and Commonwealth heavyweight title rematch. The defeat - courtesy of a massive right hand from Wardley - was the first of Clarke's career, but it was so brutal that he may now hang up his gloves.

A bronze medal winner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Clarke drew with Wardley in their first meeting earlier this year when the pair went the full 12 round distance. In their second meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though, the judges were not required.

Clarke vs Wardley - Career Comparison (as of 16/10/2024) Statistic Clarke Wardley Bouts 10 19 Rounds 45 62 Wins (KOs) 8 (6) 18 (17) KOs (%) 75 94.44 Losses (KOs) 1 (1) 0 (0)

Frazer Clarke Recalls his First Thought After Being Viciously Knocked Out By Wardley

The former Olympian feared the worst

Clarke spoke to Spencer Oliver of talkSPORT in his first interview since the fight and detailed his initial reaction to Wardley caving his face in.

"When he got hit with that shot he remembered that it was like a bomb going off in his head," revealed Oliver.

"He said it was a noise he had never heard before because the force of the punch was insane and he said, 'I've got a young family, I'm going to have to go home and think about it.'

Oliver's own in-ring career was ended when he suffered a bleed on the brain after a fight and Clarke feared at first that he was experiencing the same injury.

"Me and him are good friends and he was talking about my situation and he said, 'I thought I was going through what you went through with a bleed on the brain'."

While the post-fight surgery to repair his shattered jaw was a success, Oliver doesn't believe that Clarke was enter the ring again due to the trauma he experienced on Saturday night.

"As a fighter, they are gladiators. If you have a seed of doubt creeping in then you are in the wrong place. It was because of the damage inflicted on his face, I've not seen that before. He could [retire and] be a pundit, he's a great character, great talker, everybody loves him."

Clarke's boxing career may be in a state of limbo, but Wardley's successful defense of his belts in such an emphatic fashion could be the start of his journey towards a world title.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Fabio Wardley started off his boxing career by competing in white collar bouts as a hobby.

Now boasting a record of 18-0-1, the 29-year-old from Ipswich has broken the top 10 of The Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings, sitting in 9th place. Wardley has ambitions of joining the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at the top of the division and if he can keep delivering dynamic knockouts, then it will only be a matter of time before he lands a major fight against a big name.

As for Clarke, all that he can focus on is his recovery and spending time with his family according to promoter Ben Shalom. The heavyweight division is the most unforgiving in all of boxing - and one punch really can make all the difference.