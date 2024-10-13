Boxer Frazer Clarke was stunned by Fabio Wardley as the two met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol. His injury has now been suspected to be a fractured cheekbone, according to boxing promoter Frank Warren.

For the second time in 2024, the two heavyweights locked horns in the ring after their maiden bout ended in a split draw. This time around, however, Wardley ended the fight in less than three minutes with a barrage of punches that left Clarke with a huge dent in the side of his head.

Clarke vs Wardley - Career Comparison Statistic Clarke Wardley Bouts 10 19 Rounds 45 62 Wins (KOs) 8 (6) 18 (17) KOs (%) 75 94.44 Losses (KOs) 1 (1) 0 (0)

Delivering drama once again, Clarke’s hopes of beating his opponent, who is now victorious for the 18th time in 19 bouts, went up in smoke as he was sent to the floor, for the second time, after two minutes and 28 seconds of the opening round.

Wardley Delivers Devastating Blow in First Round

Frank Warren: 'Frazer Clarke has suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone'

Described as ‘one of the most brutal KO’s we have ever seen in boxing’, Wardley first caught Clarke with a lopping overhand right hand. The eventual winner then delivered a host of blows to Clarke as he helplessly fell to the canvas.

Dazed, Clarke attempted to return to his feet but, rightfully so, the referee waved the fight off in concern for the former Olympian’s health. Images showed his jaw facing sideways, while there was also a noticeable dent on the side of his head.

Per Michael Benson, who took to X (formerly Twitter), boxing promoter Frank Warren has suggested that Clarke has, expectedly, suffered a fractured cheekbone – thus explaining the aforementioned dent, which has made fans fear for the worst. He wrote:

“Frank Warren has said Frazer Clarke has suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone in his KO defeat to Fabio Wardley, hence the dent in the side of his face.”

Much to the delight of boxing fans – those in attendance and at home – Clarke eventually returned to his feet and congratulated Wardley, for his win, after the final bell. Following the bout, reports suggested that he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital to undergo further scans.

According to Sky Sports, who have been informed by their correspondents in Saudi Arabia, Clarke is set to go under the knife and have an operation in order to repair the damage to his jaw and cheekbone after his devastating loss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Previously an amateur, he won a bronze medal at the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics.

Wardley Remains Humble in Victory and Wishes Clarke Well

‘I want people, whoever I’m in with, to be healthy and safe'

Putting the fierce rivalry aside, Wardley – in the wake of his first-round victory – spoke to the media and wished his opponent well, suggesting that he always prays before stepping into the ring.

“Yeah, 100%. I always take a prayer before my fight and I always ask for me, and my opponents, to walk and leave healthy. I know it’s a ‘hurt’ business and this is our job at the end of the day, but I want people, whoever I’m in with, to be healthy and safe."

He continued: “So, I wish him all the best. I hope he’s well and I hope I can see him afterwards, give him a hug and say, ‘Thank you’ because, look, them 12 rounds we shared before was something special to us and to boxing. So, again, I just hope he’s healthy and OK.”

All statistics per BoxRec - correct as of 13/10/24