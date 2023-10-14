Highlights Bijan Robinson is proving his worth as a running back, despite the prevailing trend of undervaluing the position in today's passing-focused NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson eighth overall in the 2023 NFL draft, much to the chagrin of football nerds everywhere. Their ire stems from the heated debate over running back value. Once upon a time running backs like Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, and LaDainian Tomlinson literally ran the NFL world.

However, in today’s passing league general managers across the NFL gloss over highly touted RBs in favor of cheaper replacement-level talent. So far, Robinson’s proving the haters wrong with an impressive rookie season that caught the eye of former RB Fred Jackson. Here’s how Robinson has fared so far with the Falcons and how he’s trying to bring back the days of the running back.

What Fred Jackson Sees In Bijan Robinson

Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson gave opposing teams fits in a multitude of ways. In 2009, Jackson piled up over 1,000 rushing yards, nearly 400 receiving yards, and another 1,014 kickoff return yards. Those gaudy stats made him the first player ever to tally over 1,000 rushing and 1,000 return yards in the same season and showcased his versatility.

That versatility was top of mind when he was asked who reminded him of himself in today’s NFL.

You know, I like Bijan Robinson just because of you know, his skill set. He can do it all. You know, he was a guy that you know, you can hand the ball in the backfield you can put him out at receiver, he can run routes, catches the ball well out of the backfield, and pass protection. I think those are all three things you have to really be able to do, as a running back these days, and he was coached by one of my former teammates at Texas in Tashard Choice, so I know how much work he's put into his game.

Making His Mark

Despite Atlanta’s struggling passing offense, Robinson has still managed to average over five yards a carry and over 100 total yards per contest through five games.

His teammates certainly see his value as communicated by offensive tackle Jack Matthews, "Bijan is quickly becoming someone we can trust. I think he's, without question, one of our key players on offense." Safety Jessie Bates III just sounds glad someone else gets to deal with Robinson on Sundays.

That dead leg that he's got is crazy. I'm just happy that he's been able to showcase that. I'm able to see it every day in practice. I'm very happy to have him on my team.

Bijan’s ability to run between the tackles, execute passing routes like a wide receiver, and pass block, builds a strong case for running back value. There’s a reason why offensive guru and head coach Arthur Smith felt comfortable drafting Robinson so high.

"He's just a very instinctive and very smart football player," Smith said. "We put a lot on his plate. We knew he could do it, and he continues to get better. He's a really fun player to coach.” Last year, Tyler Allgeier set Atlanta’s rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards. Robinson’s got that record in sight, as he’s on pace for 1,237, not to mention nearly 500 receiving yards.

Robinson rookie stats thru Week 5 Player Rushes Rush Yards Yards Per Carry Rush TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Bijan Robinson (ATL) 67 364 5.4 0 21 146 2

