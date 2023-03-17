Manchester United midfielder Fred is now flourishing under Erik ten Hag, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has shown plenty of inconsistency during his time at Old Trafford, but he's enjoying an impressive season in a United shirt.

Manchester United news - Fred

After signing for United under Jose Mourinho for a fee of £52m, as per Sky Sports, fans of the Red Devils will have been excited to see their new Brazilian in action.

Since his move to Old Trafford, Fred has now played 127 times for United in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The Brazilian has been contributing in the final third over the last few months, with Ten Hag deploying him in a more advanced role than he's used to at times.

The 30-year-old scored against West Ham United and in the second-leg of United's Europa League tie against Barcelona. Fred also provided an assist against Leicester City and in the opening leg against Barcelona, all within the last couple of months, as per Sofascore.

Ten Hag recently heaped praise on Fred for his role in United's Europa League tie against the Spanish giants. He said: "Fred has an important role. He had to first stop Frenkie de Jong playing like a mosquito around him and behind him. He did it magnificently in the first leg as well, and tonight he scored a goal. It was brilliant."

What has O'Rourke said about Fred?

O'Rourke has claimed that Ten Hag is now getting the best out of Fred after a difficult few years at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's brilliant what he's done with Fred. He used to come in for a lot of ridicule for the price tag United paid for him when they signed him.

"Ten Hag has helped get the best out of him in a more advanced role in that midfield as well and he's scored some crucial goals this season - he scored in the Europa League game against Barcelona."

How has Fred performed this season?

Fred has won more tackles per 90 minutes than any other United player in the Premier League, as per FBref.

The 30-year-old averages 1.6 tackles, 1.0 key passes, and 3.0 total duels won per game in the league this campaign.

Fred played a pivotal role in United's Carabao Cup run, providing a goal and an assist, whilst making the Sofascore team of the week twice throughout the competition.