Former Manchester United midfielder Fred scored the first hat-trick of his career during Fenerbahce's 5-0 win over Rizespor on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with a touching moment on the sidelines with manager Jose Mourinho afterwards. The two men briefly worked together at Old Trafford, with the Special One signing Fred just months before he was dismissed as the Red Devils manager.

They reunited this summer, with Mourinho taking charge of Fenerbahce. The Brazilian joined the club in the summer of 2023 and their reunion has gotten off to a promising start. Just three games into the 2024/25 season, the Turkish club are yet to taste defeat in the league and are currently sitting top of the table with seven points and a goal difference of +6.

Sunday's victory over Rizespor was the highlight of the early season so far, though. Especially for Fred, who netted a hat-trick for the first time in his career.

Fred Shared a Touching Moment With Mourinho

They celebrated together after he was subbed off

Once he had his hat-trick wrapped up and the game was comfortably out of the sight and the three points were all but confirmed, Fred was subbed out of the match and shared a touching moment with Mourinho as he left the pitch. Considering it was the first time he'd ever scored a hat-trick, it was a momentous occasion and the Special One wanted to congratulate his player. He could be seen approaching Fred on the touchline as he left the pitch and they quickly exchanged some lighthearted words with the midfielder looking elated.

It was a touching moment and served as further proof that the two have a pretty special relationship. While they didn't spend much time at United together, bringing Fred to Old Trafford was a smart move from Mourinho, one of the greatest managers of all-time, and the Brazilian went on to have a fine run in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

Fred Spent Five Years at Manchester United

Mourinho was only there for the first few months of his run

After spending two years at United, Mourinho signed Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and the pair spent several months together. Their partnership didn't last long, though, as the Portuguese icon was let go by the Red Devils in December that year. Fred, however, spent the next five seasons at Old Trafford.

He played over 200 times for United across that period, and while he never became a major superstar, he was regularly a useful role player at the club and played his part. With a reunion in Turkey now, things should only get better this time around for Fred and Mourinho.