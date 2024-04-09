Highlights Fred VanVleet's impact on the Rockets is evident through improved team performance with him on the court this season.

Although scoring isn't his specialty, VanVleet has shown improvement over his career, particularly in shooting efficiency.

Despite not being a world-beater, VanVleet's efficiency has a significant positive effect on the Rockets' overall game.

Fred VanVleet, point guard of the Houston Rockets, has had a shockingly big impact on the success of the team in his first season in Texas.

The massive three-year, $128-million free-agent deal he signed in the offseason was initially ridiculed by the media when the ink dried, but VanVleet has gone on to put up some of the best and most efficient statistics of his entire career. Similarly, the Rockets are playing much better with him on the court than they did last season without him.

Houston Rockets - Season Comparison Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022-23 110.7 46.3 22.4 45.7 2023-24 114.2 45.4 24.7 45.8

Here’s a look at VanVleet’s remarkably efficient 2023-24 season, and just how much of a difference he makes to this Rockets team.

Although An Effective Shot-Maker, Scoring isn’t VanVleet’s Specialty

While his scoring numbers are decent, there’s room for improvement

Averaging 16.8 points per game with a 41.2 percent field goal percentage isn’t too shabby, but it isn’t exactly VanVleet’s strength. His 16.8 points per game lands him at 63rd in the league, and his field goal percentage falls at 138th.

That’s not to say, however, that he hasn’t improved over the years.

Fred VanVleet - Career Shooting Percentages Season FGA FG% 3P% EFG% 2016-17 3.0 35.1 37.9 40.1 2017-18 7.2 42.6 41.4 52.5 2018-19 9.4 41.0 37.8 50.3 2019-20 14.3 41.3 39.0 50.7 2020-21 16.7 38.9 36.6 48.9 2021-22 16.9 40.3 37.7 51.3 2022-23 16.1 39.3 34.2 48.6 2023-24 13.6 41.2 37.7 52.2

Important to note, he’s averaging his third-highest field goal percentage on his fewest attempts since 2018-19. He’s actually averaging the second-best effective field goal percentage of his career, meaning his shooting is getting better on the shots that he is taking.

Despite showing flashes of being a talented shooter from deep, his percentages have remained pretty stagnant across his career, only surpassing his rookie three point percentage twice in eight seasons.

Despite the struggles of fitting in with a new team and playstyle, the location change seems to suit VanVleet. When looking at his basic stats with Houston compared to the Toronto Raptors, he plays better across the board.

Fred VanVleet - Career Averages by Team Team Seasons PPG RPG APG Raptors 7 14.6 3.3 5.3 Rockets 1 16.8 3.7 8.1

Although his scoring has improved slightly, it’s really his playmaking and ball control that are setting him apart this season. In fact, this season he’s averaging the most assists of his career, while committing the third-fewest turnovers of his time in the league.

Fred VanVleet - Assists and Turnovers Season Team APG TPG 2016-17 Raptors 0.9 0.4 2017-18 Raptors 3.2 1.0 2018-19 Raptors 4.8 1.3 2019-20 Raptors 6.6 2.2 2020-21 Raptors 6.3 1.8 2021-22 Raptors 6.7 2.6 2022-23 Raptors 7.2 2.0 2023-24 Rockets 8.1 1.7

When looking at the 2021-22 season, the year in which he was selected to an all-star team, he committed more turnovers (2.6 compared to 1.7) and dished fewer assists (6.7 compared to 8.1). That means this season he’s playing much better than his all-star season, even if he’s not scoring as much, because he’s creating more opportunities for points while better limiting how often the opposing teams take possession.

Aside from averaging slightly more points, rebounds, and steals, this season has seen better quality basketball from VanVleet than his all-star season, even if this isn’t translating as well to overall team success.

More Touches Equal More Dimes

VanVleet averages the most assists on the most minutes played in his career.

The idea of VanVleet doing more in more time played isn’t exactly mind-blowing, as it’s what quality players are expected to do. And, even though he has played more total minutes than any other season of his career, he isn’t averaging quite as many minutes per game.

Fred VanVleet - Minutes Played Per Season Season GP MPG Total Minutes 2016-17 37 7.9 294 2017-18 76 20.0 1520 2018-19 64 27.5 1760 2019-20 54 35.7 1928 2020-21 52 36.5 1899 2021-22 65 37.9 2462 2022-23 69 36.7 2535 2023-24 71 36.7 2607

What is interesting, however, is that while his minutes have gone up, his usage rate has gone down. Next to his second season in the league (2017-18), it’s the third lowest of his career by a tenth of a decimal.

Fred VanVleet - Usage Rate by Season Season USG% 2016-17 20.7 2017-18 19.2 2018-19 17.9 2019-20 21.8 2020-21 23.9 2021-22 23.7 2022-23 23.2 2023-24 19.3

This means, while he’s involved in almost the least amount of sets in his career, he’s simultaneously putting up his most efficient numbers. For the current situation he’s in, playing the role of veteran guard on a roster filled with burgeoning young talent, that’s about all a franchise can hope for.

VanVleet’s Effect on the Rockets

Houston plays much better with VanVleet on the floor

Although the Rockets aren’t doing any real damage this season, nor is VanVleet any sort of world-beater, their relationship seems to be mutually beneficial. Not only is VanVleet putting up some of the best and most efficient numbers of his career, but the Rockets also play significantly better when VanVleet is on the floor.

Houston Rockets - 2023-24 Stats With/Without VanVleet VanVleet's Availability PPG APG TPG DRTG With 110.7 46.3 22.4 45.7 Without 114.2 45.4 24.7 45.8

It’s a small sample size of only seven games without VanVleet this season, but in that time it’s clear he’s essential to their success. Of those seven games played without VanVleet, the Rockets lost six of them with a significantly higher defensive rating.

So, while his shooting may not be the most efficient or even the most accurate, the overall impact the efficiency of his game brings is enough to help the Rockets play a much better brand of basketball.

Not to mention, also, that (excluding the deep ball) he’s continued to improve upon his shooting stats season by season, even if scoring isn't the crux of what he brings to the table.

Regardless of his location, VanVleet has spent most of his career getting better. It just so happened that he found a seemingly perfect match in Houston that allows the best parts of his game to flourish, while masking his weaknesses behind the immense talent of their young prospects.

If the Rockets hold onto VanVleet while continuing to develop their young players into the future all-stars they seem to be, his efficiency could even still see a jump with the improved production of his teammates. Even so, VanVleet has had a remarkably efficient 2023-24 season, and could be a big part of this team in the years to come.