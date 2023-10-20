Highlights The San Francisco 49ers have had a lot of success over the last few years, and much of the credit should be going to the defensive unit.

That unit is led by middle linebacker Fred Warner, who serves as both the play-caller and the beating heart in the middle of the defense.

According to former teammate and All-Pro Joe Staley, it's Warner's incredible dedication to improving himself and his game that has allowed him to become one of, if not the best middle linebacker in football.

It's no coincidence that Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers became a juggernaut the year after they drafted a game-changing linebacker by the name of Fred Warner. While it's pass rushers that get the big bucks and cornerbacks that get most of the headlines, any defense's beating heart is still the guy relaying the play calls and roaming the middle of the field.

Shanahan's offense has turned into one of the best, most exciting units in the league, but the lion's share of the credit for the team's success over the last few years should be going to San Francisco's physical and uber-athletic defense, which is led by their physical and uber-athletic middle linebacker, Warner.

Fred Warner's Impact In 2023

Much like his team, Warner has not skipped a beat in the early goings of the 2023 season. Even when the Niners lost in the regular season for the first time in just under a year in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, Warner was still one of the main bright spots.

Warner was tricky in the passing game, batting down one pass and dropping into the sneaky underneath zone to pick P.J. Walker off as well. In 2023, Warner has been doing a little bit of everything for the dominant 49ers defense, as per usual. He's 12th in the NFL with 32 solo tackles, and he's also chipped in with a couple of interceptions and a couple of sacks on the year as well.

Joe Staley Says Warner's Determination Is A Big Factor

Offensive lineman Joe Staley played for the 49ers from 2007 to 2019, earning a spot on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, so he knows a little something about football. He also played several seasons with one of the great middle linebackers of his generation, Patrick Willis, so he has firsthand knowledge of what it takes to have success at the position.

According to Staley, who played his last two years in the NFL alongside Warner in San Francisco, it's Warner's relentless determination to improve that sets him apart.

I think with Fred, one of the things that I've always thought really made him unique was his insatiable desire to get better. And I saw that as a rookie, when he came in, as a third round pick. He was really in the ear of everybody around him about how he can get better. And he's approached every day since he's been in the NFL with that mentality. And when you couple that with the natural will, desire, and talent level that he has, you're gonna get the output that he's put forth so far.

Warner Is The Key To 49ers Defensive Success

Coming into a team as a third-round pick usually means your arrival doesn't come with much fanfare, but that's fine with Warner. As Staley said, all Warner wants to do is get better, so he couldn't care less about what people expected from him coming out of BYU. Thanks to his "insatiable desire", Warner made major strides in training camp and by the time Week 1 rolled around, he was already the leader of what was a very talented defense.

In his rookie year, he led the Niners with 124 combined tackle, nearly 60 more than the next closest guy. In his second year, he added to his game, becoming a much better asset in the passing game both dropping back in coverage and rushing the passer.

It has really all came together since then, as he's been named First Team All-Pro twice in the last three seasons. Warner's speed in the middle of the field makes life easier for everyone else on the defense. He can help outside players with contain, he can force quarterbacks into mistakes when he drops into coverage, and he can take advantage when his elite defensive line allows him free rein in the running game.

Middle linebackers who are just as comfortable clogging up running lanes in the trenches as they are ranging downfield to cover a wide receiver are a rare breed, which is why Warner is so special. He's as strong as any linebacker in the league—and he's faster them all of them too. On top of his physical attributes, Warner's ability to read offenses and predict audibles make him an absolutely lethal weapon on the defensive side of the ball. One that could become the first middle linebacker since Luke Kuechly in 2013 to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Warner 2023 Game Logs Week Comb. Tkl TFL Sack INT PD FF 1 (@ PIT) 8 1 0 0 1 0 2 (@ LAR) 11 1 1 0 1 0 3 (vs. NYG) 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 (vs. ARI) 10 0 0 0 0 0 5 (vs. DAL) 8 1 1 1 1 1 6 (@ CLE) 7 0 0 1 1 0

